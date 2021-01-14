 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linda's Hallmark Shop, located next to Kohl's and Festival Foods, to close
0 comments
top story
FOUR LOCATIONS TO SHUTTER

Linda's Hallmark Shop, located next to Kohl's and Festival Foods, to close

{{featured_button_text}}
Picking out ornaments

Michael Silva, 67, and Linda Silva, 67, pick out ornaments in Linda's Hallmark Shop on Wednesday. 

 Diana Panuncial

MOUNT PLEASANT — All four stores of Linda’s Hallmark Shop in southeast Wisconsin — New Berlin, Muskego, Franklin and Mount Pleasant — are slated to close in May.

Front of Linda's Hallmark Shop

A customer steps out of Linda's Hallmark Shop at 5630 Washington Ave., Suite 7, Mount Pleasant, on Wednesday. 

Liz Lewis, manager of the Mount Pleasant location which shares a building with Festival Foods and Kohl’s at the northwestern corner of the Highway 20/31 intersection, said although the pandemic most likely contributed to the stores’ closing, the owners have been in business for a long time and it’s “time to retire.”

“As sad as it is, we still support them,” Lewis said of her employees feelings regarding the owners.

The stores were closed for about two months during the pandemic, Lewis said. Customers showed their support when they returned to shop for the holiday season, though.

Lewis said the owners’ first priority was everyone’s safety while they shopped, keeping the capacity at 10 people even when local rules allowed more people in the store.

Customers, workers react

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
An aisle in Hallmark

A full aisle of items at Linda's Hallmark Shop on Wednesday. All items in the store, slated to close in four months, are at least 20% off. 

Michael Silva said he and his wife, Linda, had just moved to the area but have always been frequent customers of Hallmark shops in the past.

“We always like to get to know the clerks and come to the shop often, but we never got a chance to do that,” Michael Silva, 67, said. “We’ll never get used to having (this Hallmark) there.”

Ann Marie Singleton, an employee, has only been working at the Washington Avenue location for two years, but has worked for the company in general for 20 years.

When Singleton first heard about the shop’s closing, she said she felt sad. “I love it here,” she said. “Customers love it too. There aren’t too many stores that sell what we sell. It’s hard.”

Lewis, who has been with Linda’s Hallmark Shop for about 16 years, said though she has only been at the Mount Pleasant location for a little over a year, she has met some amazing customers and employees.

A new owner can possibly take over the branches, Lewis added, but she’s not sure. “If someone wins the lottery,” she said, “I have a great investment idea for them.”

Squeaky clean windows

Tony Kissh, 35, employee at Chuck's Window Cleaning, cleans the outside windows of Linda's Hallmark Shop on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. 

IN PHOTOS: Black Friday across Wisconsin

A look at Black Friday shopping in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, Lake Geneva and Madison.

1 of 7
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results
Local News

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results

In a message to students from the teacher that was shared on social media, the teacher indicated he was planning to travel to Washington this week to protest President Trump's defeat.

Jeff Taff, a high school social studies teacher, told students that he was "standing up for election integrity," according to an online lesson plan shared on social media. The Burlington Area School District is investigating.

+3
Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules
Local News

Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules

"It's about time," Dean Rouschia, owner of Yuni's Avenue Cafe, said of allowing dining rooms to open up with more capacity. But the capacity of Linda's Hallmark Shop prior to Monday's loosening was 10 people. That limit, at least for now, isn't going to change. "We like it at 10 ... We want to keep everyone safe," said Linda Lewis, manager.

+3
Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules
Local News

Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules

"It's about time," Dean Rouschia, owner of Yuni's Avenue Cafe, said of allowing dining rooms to open up with more capacity. But the capacity of Linda's Hallmark Shop prior to Monday's loosening was 10 people. That limit, at least for now, isn't going to change. "We like it at 10 ... We want to keep everyone safe," said Linda Lewis, manager.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: DWD Pechacek on Need for Modernization

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News