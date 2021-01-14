Linda's Hallmark Shop, located next to Kohl's and Festival Foods, to close

MOUNT PLEASANT — All four stores of Linda’s Hallmark Shop in southeast Wisconsin — New Berlin, Muskego, Franklin and Mount Pleasant — are slated to close in May.
Liz Lewis, manager of the Mount Pleasant location which shares a building with Festival Foods and Kohl’s at the northwestern corner of the Highway 20/31 intersection, said although the pandemic most likely contributed to the stores’ closing, the owners have been in business for a long time and it’s “time to retire.”
“As sad as it is, we still support them,” Lewis said of her employees feelings regarding the owners.
The stores were closed for about two months during the pandemic, Lewis said. Customers showed their support when they returned to shop for the holiday season, though.
Lewis said the owners’ first priority was everyone’s safety while they shopped, keeping the capacity at 10 people even when local rules allowed more people in the store.
Customers, workers react
Michael Silva said he and his wife, Linda, had just moved to the area but have always been frequent customers of Hallmark shops in the past.
“We always like to get to know the clerks and come to the shop often, but we never got a chance to do that,” Michael Silva, 67, said. “We’ll never get used to having (this Hallmark) there.”
Ann Marie Singleton, an employee, has only been working at the Washington Avenue location for two years, but has worked for the company in general for 20 years.
When Singleton first heard about the shop’s closing, she said she felt sad. “I love it here,” she said. “Customers love it too. There aren’t too many stores that sell what we sell. It’s hard.”
Lewis, who has been with Linda’s Hallmark Shop for about 16 years, said though she has only been at the Mount Pleasant location for a little over a year, she has met some amazing customers and employees.
A new owner can possibly take over the branches, Lewis added, but she’s not sure. “If someone wins the lottery,” she said, “I have a great investment idea for them.”