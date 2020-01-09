Linda LaRoche, accused of killing Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder, appears in court without a lawyer

The next day, she changed her story again. This time, she said she drove to Wisconsin, let Johnson-Schroeder out of the car in a rural area and drove away.

“LaRoche asserted that Peggy was not injured at all when she dropped her off and that something must have happened to her after she dropped her off,” investigators reported, “contradicting the information regarding the condition of Peggy’s body at autopsy.”

Confirming the identity

Johnson-Schroeder’s parents and brother are deceased, although she does have a surviving sister who she never met, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. Johnson-Schroeder’s body is scheduled to be reburied on March 4, on what would have been her 44th birthday, next to her mother, Diane Schroeder, in Belvidere, Illinois.

With Johnson-Schroeder not being listed as a missing person, it could explain why she was not identified over the past 20 years as investigators pored over more than a thousand missing-person cases and Johnson-Schroeder’s DNA was added to a missing persons database.