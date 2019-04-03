MILWAUKEE — Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and ScHoolboy Q will headline Summerfest this year, which is scheduled for June 26-30 and July 2-7.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 12 at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com.
Four-time Grammy award winner Lil Wayne holds the record for the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by a male solo artist, having surpassed the record previously set by Elvis Presley. Last year, Wayne released "FWA" (Free Weezy Album) exclusively on Tidal where it was streamed 10 million times within the first seven days alone.
Snoop Dogg is one of the most iconic figures to emerge from the early '90s G-funk era and has evolved beyond his hardcore "gangsta rap" beginnings, becoming a "lovable" pop culture fixture, according to Summerfest, with forays into television, football coaching and reggae and gospel music.
From his 1993 debut "Doggystyle," which entered the charts at No. 1, Snoop Dogg's career has spanned decades and includes collaborations with Dr. Dre, Pharrell Williams, Stevie Wonder, Ice Cube, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Robin Thicke and Charlie Wilson. His latest album, his 16th, "Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love" is his first gospel album.
In 2016, Snoop teamed up with Martha Stewart for VH1's Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, a variety show that featured bits with guest actors and performances by hip-hop musical guests.
ScHoolboy Q mixes anthems with socially conscious numbers and spent three years in the mixtape underground before launching his career more publicly in 2011.
Recently, in 2017, he appeared on the Calvin Harris collaborative track "Cash Out" with PartyNextDoor and DRAM, as well as on "Bahamas" with A$AP Mob and "Lil Story" with Gucci Mane.
In 2018, he linked up with 2 Chainz and Saudi for the track "X" from the TDE-curated Black Panther soundtrack. Another contribution to a film soon followed, landing ScHoolboy on the Creed 2 soundtrack with 2 Chainz and Mike WiLL Made-It on "Kill 'Em with Success."
In 2019, he returned his focus to his solo material on "Numb Numb Juice."
Tickets for Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and ScHoolboy Q can also be purchased at the Summerfest box office in person, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers and at select Walmart stores.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.