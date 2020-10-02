Likely for the first time, a Black person has been appointed to the Mount Pleasant Police and Fire Commission

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be a lot different this year. No surprises there. Watch this history lesson to travel back to simpler parade times on today's 5 to Know with Nat Cardona.

It is believed that Riley, 77, is the first Black resident to serve on the village’s PFC, according to Village Administrator Maureen Murphy, who told The Journal Times that the village doesn’t keep official records regarding the race, gender or age of appointed officials.

The Mount Pleasant Police and Fire Commission consists of five citizens who reside within the village, with each member appointed to a five-year term by the village president. Riley fills the unexpired term of recently-resigned PFC Commissioner Dr. Bryan Albrecht, whose term expires in April 2024.

Prior to Monday night’s appointment vote, Riley was invited to address trustees.

“It’s been my pleasure to live in the Village of Mount Pleasant since 1965,” he said. “During that time I’ve had the pleasure of serving on several boards and commissions … and a variety of other things. I look forward to serving to the best of my ability on the Police and Fire Commission and, if I’m approved, I’m ready to go to work.”

Village President Dave DeGroot said the proposed appointment of Riley came at an opportune time.