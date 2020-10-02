Likely for the first time, a Black person has been appointed to the Mount Pleasant Police and Fire Commission

It is believed that Riley, 77, is the first Black resident to serve on the village’s PFC, according to Village Administrator Maureen Murphy, who told The Journal Times that the village doesn’t keep official records regarding the race, gender or age of appointed officials.
The Mount Pleasant Police and Fire Commission consists of five citizens who reside within the village, with each member appointed to a five-year term by the village president. Riley fills the unexpired term of recently-resigned PFC Commissioner Dr. Bryan Albrecht, whose term expires in April 2024.
Prior to Monday night’s appointment vote, Riley was invited to address trustees.
“It’s been my pleasure to live in the Village of Mount Pleasant since 1965,” he said. “During that time I’ve had the pleasure of serving on several boards and commissions … and a variety of other things. I look forward to serving to the best of my ability on the Police and Fire Commission and, if I’m approved, I’m ready to go to work.”
Village President Dave DeGroot said the proposed appointment of Riley came at an opportune time.
“I think, in today’s world, there’s a time for everything, and given the issues that we’ve been having across the country with race and other such issues as they impact police and fire, I think that this is a really good time to have somebody such as Mr. Riley … a Black minority … on that commission,” DeGroot said. “I think this a really good time to have those kind of voices … I certainly appreciate Mr. Riley’s willingness to take this on. I think it’s very important.”
One of the primary demands of recent nationwide protests amid the Black Lives Matter movement has been for stronger oversight of police departments, particularly regarding uses of force against people of color. That same demand has been made in Mount Pleasant after 18-year-old Ty’ Rese West was killed by a Mount Pleasant Police sergeant on June 15, 2019.
A busy man
Arkansas-native Riley is a 1961-65 U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, most notably participating in the nation’s last three atmospheric nuclear bomb tests.
After his discharge from the Navy, Riley moved to Racine where he worked from 1965-69 at J.I. Case Co., first in the foundry and later in quality control as Case’s first Black quality control inspector.
Earning a 1973 double-major bachelor’s degree in biology and psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Stout and later earning a certification in public service administration from the University of Oklahoma, Riley worked for the Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Vocational Rehabilitation from 1974-2001, retiring as DVR’s Southeast Region Director overseeing operations in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth Counties.
Riley is a longtime member of Sigma Pi Phi, the nation’s first successful and oldest Black Greek-lettered fraternal organization, which was founded in Philadelphia in May 1904. Riley is also a member of the local chapter, Gamma Tau Boule.
Riley married his wife Ruth, then DVR’s Racine office manager, in 1982.
A father of two with “a slew of grandkids and great-grandkids,” Riley has been an active village volunteer, including past service as an elections poll worker and chief inspector in addition to his current service on Mount Pleasant’s Board of Review, Storm Water Drainage Commission, and Zoning Board of Appeals.
In a race pitting two first-time candidates, Riley ran for the Village Board’s No. 4 seat on the April 7 ballot, which ended up being won by Denise Anastasio.
An avid hunter, angler and gardener, Riley told The Journal Times that he welcomes his appointment to the Mount Pleasant Police and Fire Commission.
“I view all of them as extremely vital services to the community,” Riley said of village law enforcement, emergency medical services and the fire department. “I think the community ought to provide as many resources to those departments as the village can afford to do.”
On defunding the police
Riley characterized calls around the nation to “defund the police” to be a “misnomer.” He said he advocates for reallocating a portion of emergency services funding to services such as trained counseling and social worker positions that he feels could serve to support and supplement the work of both police and fire/EMS services, possibly as an adjunct department.
Riley told The Journal Times he steps into his new position with an “open mind” and “no preconceived notions,” acknowledging that he comes into his role as a PFC commissioner “not having direct knowledge” of the intricacies of the village’s police and fire/rescue/EMS operations.
“I’ve always had an interest in being on the Police and Fire Commission, even before I ran for trustee,” said Riley, who had once considered becoming a firefighter given his firefighter training in the Navy. “It’s one of the most vital commissions in the village because you’re dealing with one of the most important things that involve people: their health and safety. I was pleased when I got a call to consider serving on the Police and Fire Commission. I don’t have a problem voicing my opinion, that’s for sure. It’s important for me that the interests of the people of Mount Pleasant are served.”
Trustees voice support
In board discussion Monday night, Trustee Ram Bhatia spoke in support of Riley’s proposed appointment.
“As much as Dr. Bryan Albrecht was a great commissioner … I cannot be any more happier to have the nomination of Mr. Riley … with all his credentials and the service he has provided to the village,” he said. “I cannot imagine anybody better.”
Trustee John Hewitt noted that Riley had served “as a very valuable member” on the Ad Hoc Selection Committee that led to the 2019 appointment of current Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matthew J. Soens, a 22-year law enforcement veteran who joined the department in 1998.
Trustee Sonny Havn highlighted Riley’s service as a member and secretary of the village’s Storm Water Drainage Commission, saying Riley has done “a very good job” there and predicted that he would do “a great job on the Police and Fire Commission” as well. Havn serves as president of the Storm Water Drainage Commission.
Riley’s appointment, moved by Trustee Anna Marie Clausen and seconded by Trustee John Hewitt, received a unanimous and enthusiastic vote in favor of his appointment, with Bhatia voicing a “big aye” and Clausen saying “absolutely yes.”
Said Bhatia to Riley, “Thank you for stepping up … to serve the community.”
Other appointments
Robert Pucely and John Hewitt were reappointed to the Regional Wastewater Commission, with terms expiring in October 2024.
