Likely Burlington alderman pledges to avoid conflict of interest

BURLINGTON — A likely soon-to-be new member of the Burlington City Council is promising to avoid any potential conflict between her public duties and her private role as an employee of the city’s insurance agency.

Corina Kretschmer, who is running unopposed for City Council in the April 5 election, also is employed by Ansay & Associates LLC, the agency that handles the city’s insurance needs.

On Tuesday, three weeks before the election, Kretschmer appeared in front of the City Council, seeking to renew a contract for Ansay & Associates to broker more than $400,000 a year in insurance premiums paid by the city. Since 2018, the company has assisted the city with general liability, workers compensation and other insurance.

Kretschmer said later she is aware of the potential for a conflict of interest once she is elected to City Council. She said she is committed to taking steps to avoid any appearance of impropriety.

She said she will distance herself from the City of Burlington contract at Ansay & Associates by handing the job over to co-workers. She also said she will abstain from voting or participating in any City Council business that relates to insurance.

“If it has anything to do with insurance, then, yes, I will definitely have to abstain,” she said. “That’s just ethical.”

Confidence expressed

Other city officials are expressing confidence that any potential conflict can be avoided between Kretschmer’s dual roles at City Hall.

City Council President Jon Schultz said he and others are aware of the situation.

“I know they were looking into how to handle this so there’s zero conflict of interest,” Schultz said in an email. “Obviously there’s no way we’re intentionally putting anyone in — or allowing anyone to be in — a conflict-of-interest situation.”

Kretschmer, who lives in Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School, is employed as an insurance advisor for Ansay & Associates, a company based in Port Washington near Milwaukee. She has been with the company since 2013.

In 2019, she applied for and received an appointment to the city’s Community Development Authority. Appointed by the City Council, the volunteer CDA board oversees city loans for expanding or relocating businesses. Her application to the city listed Ansay & Associates as her employer, but it did not mention that the company is the city’s insurance agency.

The city’s code of ethics states that elected officials and city employees must make “full public disclosure” if they have “any financial or personal interest in any business or transaction” with the city.

State law similarly prohibits local public officials from using their position to benefit themselves, any family members or “an organization with which he or she is associated.”

Disclosure, then avoidance

Ethics experts said Kretschmer can avoid most potential problems as a City Council member if she publicly discloses her relationship with Ansay & Associates, and then avoids taking any action at the city that would impact her employer.

Jay Heck, executive director of Common Cause Wisconsin, a nonpartisan government watchdog group, said failing to acknowledge Kretschmer’s dual roles at City Hall would encourage “suspicion or cynicism” about the situation.

“Have a public airing of the matter,” Heck said. “I would certainly think that citizens would want to have this information made public before the election.”

Kretschmer is running unopposed on April 5 to succeed Alderwoman Theresa Meyer, who is not seeking re-election in the First District, which includes the city’s east and north sides.

Aldermen serve two-year terms at a salary of $3,600 a year. Kretschmer said a current council member encouraged her to run for City Council this year, although she said she could not remember which council member it was.

At Tuesday’s council meeting as the Committee of the Whole, council members considered an annual renewal of the city’s contract with Ansay & Associates. Kretschmer represented the company and addressed her future colleagues without mentioning her expected election to the council next month.

She thanked aldermen for allowing Ansay & Associates to be “on your team.” She added: “As you know, the community of Burlington is my community. I appreciate every one of you.”

The council has not acted on the possible contract renewal.

Kretschmer said later she has talked with City Administrator Carina Walters about how to manage the potential appearance of a conflict once she joins the council. She said she is uncertain when and how she will have to recuse herself from her council duties.

“We’re still trying to figure that out,” she said.

Walters could not be reached for comment, but she wrote in an email that Kretscher would not vote “on any matters related to the insurance.”

“We all know, including Corina, it would be a conflict of interest,” Walters wrote.

