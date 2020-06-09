Like father, like daughter: Burlington native joins father’s dental practice

BURLINGTON — American novelist Thomas Wolfe once famously wrote, “You can’t go home again.” But Burlington native Catherine Zimmermann, D.D.S. is doing just that, and joyfully so, joining her father’s Burlington dental practice after graduating May 19 from New York’s Touro College of Dental Medicine (TCDM).
The nation’s newest dental school, TCDM was founded to harness advancements in digital dentistry and also fill a profound nationwide need for more dentists. With the school’s campus and dental clinic closed due to COVID-19, TCDM’s inaugural class celebrated a virtual commencement before beginning residencies or joining private practices.
“I’m bummed that I really didn’t a chance to say goodbye to the faculty, my friends and my patients, but it’s been nice to be home and be able to work with my dad and put a lot of time and effort into the changes we’re making,” Zimmermann said. “We’re starting to see patients again and are figuring out all the new standards for protection of employees and patients. This whole pandemic has had a huge impact on the field. It’s a work in progress. Everyone is trying to figure it out.”
A longtime passion
A Burlington High School alum, Zimmermann said a career in dentistry had always been in the back of her mind, a passion fueled by six summers assisting in her dad’s dental office and learning the ropes from the ground up.
“I just fell in love with the field,” she recalled. “I love helping people. I love taking care of people. I love the confidence that changing someone’s smile can give them.”
Henry Zimmermann, D.D.S., a 1977 alum of Milwaukee’s Marquette University School of Dentistry, said he let his daughter decide her own career path.
“I told her, ‘The worst reason to go into dentistry is because I did. You’ve got to decide for yourself … do what makes you happy.’”
When Catherine took an ever-increasing interest in dentistry, Henry mentored her, assigning progressively more complex job responsibilities.
“You start off slow,” he noted. “You don’t start off with the trickiest stuff. As she kept showing more and more interest, I challenged here … to make sure she knew what she was getting into.”
A great opportunity
After earning a Bachelor’s in biology at UW-Madison, Catherine was drawn to the east coast by the opportunities presented by both metro New York City and fledgling TCDM.
“I knew I wanted some experience living somewhere else for a while, and I thought it was really cool seeing the school grow from the ground up,” she explained. “The brand new, state-of-the-art simulation lab and clinic were all built while I was there. It was cool being a part of the foundation for the school. I saw a lot of potential and I thought it would be a great experience - they’re so advanced in state-of-the-art digital technology, which is the direction that dentistry is going in. I had a lot of amazing experiences being exposed to that and getting to work with it.”
Coming home
After joining her father in dentistry, Henry’s namesake practice was recently renamed Burlington Dental Health.
Catherine said she’s relishing working alongside her father and learning from him.
“My dad is a great mentor, he teaches me so much…,” she said, noting joining her father’s dental practice was a “no brainer” decision. “I love working with him. It’s awesome. I love having his perspective. It’s really fun to work with my dad and see how we’re alike and how we’re different in the ways that we do things. His patients really love him and tell me I have big shoes to fill. I hope I can fill them, and I think Touro has prepared me well to do that.”
But in joining her father’s dental practice, Catherine said she also looks forward to making her own mark through the increased use of digital technology.
“Currently, we’re upgrading to digital x-rays, online patient charting,” she noted. “We’re doing a lot of modernizing right now. I think Touro’s really prepared me for that with how state-of-the-art all of their equipment is. We’re working together on changing the whole practice, modernizing everything, and it’s been great. Upgrading and modernizing everything, I think that’s my addition to the practice.”
Her father is embracing the changes.
“There’s gonna be a big transformation,” Henry said. “There would be some differences anyway, just because she’s different than I am. I’ve updated my practice over the years, but she’s coming out of one of the most highly technical dental schools in the country, if not the most, where everything is high tech. I have my share of high tech, but not like that.”
Also new is a social media presence.
“Whoever knew a dental practice would need a Facebook page?” Henry asked. “I never thought I needed a Facebook page, but apparently I do.”
And while many things are changing, Catherine said the core values of the practice remain unchanged.
“I see us keeping the same values my dad has instilled in the practice – doing what’s in the patient’s best interest, making patients happy.”
Proud of Catherine’s accomplishments, Henry said working alongside his daughter professionally brings a new aspect to their relationship.
“I’m still her dad a lot of the time, but there’s also a lot of time when it’s colleague to colleague, which is pretty neat.”
