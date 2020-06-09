Like father, like daughter: Burlington native joins father’s dental practice

“I just fell in love with the field,” she recalled. “I love helping people. I love taking care of people. I love the confidence that changing someone’s smile can give them.”

Henry Zimmermann, D.D.S., a 1977 alum of Milwaukee’s Marquette University School of Dentistry, said he let his daughter decide her own career path.

“I told her, ‘The worst reason to go into dentistry is because I did. You’ve got to decide for yourself … do what makes you happy.’”

When Catherine took an ever-increasing interest in dentistry, Henry mentored her, assigning progressively more complex job responsibilities.

“You start off slow,” he noted. “You don’t start off with the trickiest stuff. As she kept showing more and more interest, I challenged here … to make sure she knew what she was getting into.”

A great opportunity

After earning a Bachelor’s in biology at UW-Madison, Catherine was drawn to the east coast by the opportunities presented by both metro New York City and fledgling TCDM.