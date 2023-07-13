DOVER — A husband and wife have been displaced from their home after a lightning strike ignited a fire.

Earle and Linnea Pfefferkorn, and their dog, escaped injury after lightning struck their home and started the blaze about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Cox Road in the Kansasville area.

Earle Pfefferkorn said the couple was asleep until they heard — and saw — the effects of lighting striking the chimney on their home.

“It knocked us out of bed,” he said. “We saw it. We felt it.”

The Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department said damage to the house was extensive, although no loss estimate was available.

Racine County real estate records estimate the home’s value at $552,000.

Fire Chief Ron Molnar said the lightning strike ignited a fire in the building’s attic, and flames then spread along the chimney and down to the finished basement.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital and treated for apparent heat exhaustion.

Molnar said several neighboring fire departments answered the call for mutual aid, and firefighters were on the scene until about 7:30 a.m.

“All crews did a terrific job of containing the blaze,” he said.

Pfefferkorn said he and his wife have insurance to cover the loss and to rebuild the home.

The couple is staying at a hotel until the property becomes inhabitable again.

5 most common causes of reported house fires 5 most common causes of reported house fires #5. Smoking materials #4. Intentional #3. Electrical distribution and lighting equipment #2. Heating equipment #1. Cooking