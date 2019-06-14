RACINE — Despite a weather forecast calling for a 50% chance of showers for Saturday’s Lighthouse Run, race director Nette Marks is convinced entrants will evade the rain drops.
“It’s never right,” she said of the weather forecast. “I laugh and say it’s going to be wrong because it says Friday it is going to be beautiful and Saturday is going to be off-and-on rain. And I’m like, ‘That never is the way it is. It always rains on Friday when we’re setting up!’ “
All kidding aside, Marks and her team will be prepared if there are thunderstorms in the area Saturday morning, when a field expected to approach 2,000 entrants makes the picturesque journey from Downtown Racine to the historic Racine Lighthouse and back.
“If there’s lightning, we’ve got the shelters,” she said. “The medical people on the golf carts will direct them into shelters until it passes through.”
The Lighthouse Run, which had its debut under that name June 9, 1979, has one of the biggest changes in its history in store. For the first time, outgoing runners will use the Lake Michigan Pathway instead of Michigan Boulevard.
They will return to Main Street from the pathway just north of the zoo and the rest of the course will be as usual.
“Runners have been asking a lot of questions about it,” Marks said. “A lot of them have said, ‘Oh, we run that all the time, so it will be interesting with the timing. We have a bunch of people who run that all the time.”
The two 10-mile champions last year were Chase Robles of Oak Creek in 53 minutes, 33 seconds and Abbie Wehner of Burlington in 1:02.24.
The four-mile champions were Danny Machmueller of West Allis in 20:49 and Lisa Johnson of Racine in 24:15.
As of Wednesday, only Johnson had signed up to return, but she will likely not be competing Saturday after coming down with pneumonia.
“I’m just trying to rest,” said Johnson, a 1999 Park High School graduate who also won the women’s 10-mile championship in 2017. “I’ve been really sick and there’s been a lot of coughing. I’m just trying to get through the day and get my kids to all their events.
“I’m hoping I’ll be able to make a recovery and run, but probably not.”
Changes
This may be the last year runners pass the Wind Point Lighthouse on their way to Main Street for the return trip to Downtown. In an effort to reduce expenses, a plan has been considered starting in 2020 for runners to turn around at the lighthouse and double back on Lighthouse Drive.
With that alternate route, there would not be the expense of police officers working a large portion of Main Street for the return trip.
Another change this year is the race starting and ending near Monument Square downtown. The traditional start of the race has been at the Racine YMCA, which is expected to eventually be demolished.
Competition starts Saturday with the wheelchair race at 7:45 a.m., the Image Management 10-mile competitive run at 8, the Twin Disc 4-mile competitive run at 8:15 and the Modine 2- and 4-mile Fun Run/Walk at 8:20.
Entrants must be registered either online at ymcaracine.org/LighthouseRun by 11:59 p.m. Friday or in person at 5K Events, 215 Sixth St., Racine, by Friday afternoon. Race-day registration has been discontinued starting this year.
