RACINE — Racine beachgoers will see lifeguards for the next three months, and there is new equipment this year to assist them.

Lifeguards at North Beach along Lake Michigan began their duties Saturday morning. A protected zone of the beach and lake will be guarded from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. every day for about the next three months.

Zoo Beach, directly north of North Beach, will be guarded on weekends starting June 10.

Phil Kiley, City of Racine recreation specialist in charge of the lifeguard program, said there are 16 full-time and five part-time lifeguards currently on staff, and he is accepting applications. Lifeguards are employed by the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department.

There are many first-year lifeguards but several returning employees.

“We still have a solid core of experienced lifeguards,” Kiley said. “I’m really confident with the staff we have.”

Additions to help lifeguards this year include remote control buoys that can quickly reach someone in trouble in water. The lifeguard program also has an additional truck and a utility terrain vehicle this year that make it easier to move equipment and guards.

The City of Racine noted in a news release that motor boats, windsurfers and floating devices like inner tubes are not allowed in the protected zone overseen by lifeguards. The release said people should swim only in the protected zone.

It also said that motorized vehicles, glass containers and fires are not allowed on the beaches. Alcohol is only allowed in the North Beach Oasis area.

A Racine family of four was among the many beachgoers Saturday late morning, when temperatures were in the 70s and the sun was shining.

The Harvey family arrived at North Beach around 10:30 a.m. Children Miles Harvey and Luca Harvey played in the sand, dipped their toes in the water and relaxed on beach chairs.

Parents Chad Harvey and Dena Harvey appreciated being in the protected zone and said lifeguards provide a sense of security, especially now that their sons are old enough to play in the lake.

Several lifeguard training sessions occurred leading up to Saturday, so staff were as prepared as possible.

Kiley, a lifeguard from 1993-98 and since 2012, said it usually takes a few days to get back into the swing of things, but then returning lifeguards quickly reacquaint themselves with the rhythms of the job.

Early June is a hectic time of year, but Kiley looks forward to it and the next three months.

“We’re ready,” he said. “This is going to be an exciting year.”

New buoys installed along Lake Michigan in Racine Buoy 1 Buoy 2 Buoy 3 Buoy 4