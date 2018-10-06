RACINE — During a house fire, occupants only have three minutes or less to escape the building once the blaze begins, according to Racine Fire Department Lt. John Magnus.
"In the past couple of weeks in the city, we have had two house fires in which the occupants were alerted by functioning smoke alarms,” Magnus said Friday in a public service announcement. “In both situations, the occupants were able to escape the life-threatening event due to the early notification.”
According to the Department of Homeland Security, fires can become life-threatening in only two minutes. After five minutes, homes can be completely engulfed. That’s why Magnus says it’s so important to having working smoke alarms.
Smoke alarms should be tested at least once a month, Magnus said. If a smoke alarm was installed before 2008, it should be replaced.
To ask questions regarding fire safety, Magnus encourages contacting the Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7921.
