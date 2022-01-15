 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
BROWNS LAKE

Life-saving measures required after ATV accident near Browns Lake

  • 0

BURLINGTON — A 63-year-old man required life-saving measures after an ATV accident near Browns Lake on Friday.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched after a 911 call that reported a man was lying unresponsive on the ice and turning blue.

RCSO Sgt. Joe Patla said in a statement that deputies arrived within minutes and began emergency aid.

The injured man was transported to Aurora Medical Center Burlington and from there was immediately taken to a regional trauma center by Flight for Life.

The initial investigation revealed the ATV operator lost control and rolled over. Factors that could have contributed to the accident are careless operation and alcohol, according to the RCSO statement.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

City of Burlington Rescue was assisted by Rochester Rescue at the scene, Patla said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ice skating on Lake Monona

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News