Life-saving measures required after ATV accident near Browns Lake

BURLINGTON — A 63-year-old man required life-saving measures after an ATV accident near Browns Lake on Friday.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched after a 911 call that reported a man was lying unresponsive on the ice and turning blue.

RCSO Sgt. Joe Patla said in a statement that deputies arrived within minutes and began emergency aid.

The injured man was transported to Aurora Medical Center Burlington and from there was immediately taken to a regional trauma center by Flight for Life.

The initial investigation revealed the ATV operator lost control and rolled over. Factors that could have contributed to the accident are careless operation and alcohol, according to the RCSO statement.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

City of Burlington Rescue was assisted by Rochester Rescue at the scene, Patla said.

