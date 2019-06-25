RACINE — It didn't take long for the newly installed life rings to have a positive impact at South Pier on the city's lakefront.
At about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, emergency responders received a call about a female in the water having trouble staying afloat near the pier, which runs along Christopher Columbus Causeway.
Witnesses said a life ring was tossed into the water and the female was able to use it to get back to dry land by the time emergency personnel arrived.
The female was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital. Her condition was not known as of Tuesday, but she was conscious and a Fire Department supervisor did report that she was feeling the effects of the cold water.
No further details were available Tuesday.
The Racine chapter of Salmon Unlimited recently donated four life-ring stations along the four walkways onto the pier and at the very end of South Pier by the harbor entrance. Each life ring is stationed inside a round, red plastic cabinet mounted to the railing. Each throw ring comes with 50 feet of waterproof rope with a loop at the other end.
The cost to Salmon Unlimited, an organization of about 100 local members, was about $400 for each ring, rope and cabinet, said Jim “Doc” Poplawski, vice president of Salmon Unlimited.
