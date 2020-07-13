License renewal extension period ends July 25

DMV recently added an online license renewal option to offer greater convenience and help keep customers safe during the health emergency. Most drivers between ages 18 and 64 are now able to go online, confirm they have no new changes in their health that impact their ability to safely drive and complete the renewal process. Online renewals take effect immediately and are viewable to law enforcement. Drivers can also go to a DMV customer service center to renew — go online to make an appointment at wisconsindmv.gov/DLGuide.