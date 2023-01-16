Library votes down wage increases over issues of sustainability; city asks for reconsideration

RACINE — The Racine City Council crafted its 2023 budget with wage increases for all city employees — including those at the Racine Public Library.

However, the Racine Public Library Board of Trustees voted against incorporating that pay raise into its 2023 budget due to concerns the increase could not be sustained long term.

The City Council will entertain a resolution on Tuesday that urges the library board to reconsider its earlier vote and give the library employees that raise.

On Monday, the Finance and Personnel Committee voted to recommend the council pass the resolution.

Clarity

It may be confusing to some city residents to see the Racine Public Library undergo a $1 million renovation while declining to give employees a wage increase.

However, the funding for these activities are coming from different pots of money.

The funds meant for library employee wage increases came from city coffers and will sit there unused if the library board does not reconsider its vote. When the city undertakes the 2024 budget, the funds will be reincorporated.

Library renovations, in contrast, came from private contributions.

The new staircase came from contributions from Racine Public Library Foundation.

Unsustainable

Melissa Kaprelian is chairman of the Racine Public Library’s Board of Trustees and is the City Council and County Board of Supervisors representative on the board.

In an interview with The Journal Times, Kaprelian said the board examined the issue and ultimately determined the wage increases were not sustainable as the city was patching together its budget with one-time American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Kaprelian said the library board had several concerns about implementing the wage increases, not the least of which was they did not have an exact dollar figure for the wage increase, which she described as a lack of transparency on the city’s part.

Additionally, she added at the time the board took up the discussion, it was unclear how much of the wage increase would be funded by the city and how much would come from the library’s budget.

According to the city, in 2023 the wage increase was fully funded by the city.

Kaprelian said it appeared the “library would have to sustain the wage increase in the future” and if they could not, that might mean staff reductions. She added it was just two years ago the library sustained a 10% reduction in the city portion of the budget, which was never restored.

Kaprelian said the trustees carefully examined the issue and made a decision that was best for the sustainable future of the library. She complimented the trustees for their diligence on the issue, which she said they approached thoughtfully and with care.

Kaprelian said the trustees keep a close eye on the wages of the employees to ensure what people earn are in-line with their peers at other libraries in the state. In 2022, the library board was able to give a bonus to all full-time employees to show their appreciation with money that came from the county’s funding.

Perspective

Nick Demske spoke on the issue at Monday’s Finance and Personnel Committee meeting to encourage passage of the city’s resolution. He also spoke in favor of the library employees receiving the wage and benefit increase allotted by the City Council. Demske is a library employee and has served on both the City Council and the Racine County Board of Supervisors.

“The staff of the library has been given almost no space in this dialogue,” he said.

He has not spoken to every staff member, but those who have reached out to him are in favor of the employees receiving the wage increase that every other city employee received.

“Vehemently so,” he added.

Demske called the library board’s concern about “hitting a fiscal cliff” in the future “a reasonable concern.”

“And of course, there is the reality that this fiscal cliff is theoretical and may not manifest at all or not in the ways expected,” Demske said.

He added, “And if the library were to not give its staff raises every time the financial future of the city was uncertain, we wouldn’t have raised wages in years if not decades.”

He called it a “concerning precedent to set.”

Demske described library employees as demoralized and said it would be best for the institution for the wage increases to be accepted by the library board.

Reconsideration

Mayor Cory Mason has reached out to library employees and has also encouraged the library board to reconsider its vote.

Mason told The Journal Times that his involvement began when a couple of library employees approached him with questions about the wage increase and their perception that it was unfunded.

He described himself as “a bit stunned” when he learned the library board had voted down the wage increase.

“The raises are fully-funded by the City Council and can only be used for the purpose of the wage increase,” he said.

He acknowledged the library board’s concern — that the city budget was patched together with ARPA funds, and said, “We’ve had a structural deficit for years.”

Mason added it would be unprecedented for the library employees not to have the wage increase that every other city employee received. There is, however, dispute about whether or not library employees are actually employees of the city.

Mason said they were, as they are on the city’s payroll and receive city healthcare; Kaprelian said they were not city employees as they work for the Racine Public Library Board of Trustees.

The mayor said he hoped the library’s board of trustees would reconsider its vote.

“Library workers deserve those raises just like every other city employee,” he said.

Board

Not everyone on the library’s Board of Trustees opposed the wage increase.

Angelina Cruz supports the wage increase and is trying to get the trustees to revisit the issue. She told The Journal Times she has requested three times that the issue be placed on the agenda. Twice the issue was not taken up and a third time the board meeting was canceled.

She said there was a lot of confusion around the vote, and more confusion afterward from the employees, and that was the very reason a discussion of the matter should be on the agenda.

James O’Hagan, who is secretary of the board, noted this was not the first time library employees missed out on a wage increase.

In December 2021, the library board voted 4-3 against the 3% wage increase for employees living in the city and against the increased HSA contributions for city employees.

Both of those votes came on a motion from Kaprelian, who said she does not support separating the employees into categories in which some will make more money than others because the library serves the entire county.

Hagan argued the library is essentially a city institution as demonstrated by the make up of the board, with nine city appointees and four county appointees; though, two of the four county seats are vacant.

He agreed that library employees are city employees, on the city payroll, even though the county contributes to the funding.

