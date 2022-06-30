 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Library to celebrate 125 years with block party

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 72 Seventh St., is celebrating 125 years with a free block party along Lake Avenue from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

Lake Avenue will be shut down for the free event with live music, food trucks, classic car show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., beer tent, children's shows, vendors, games, face painting and bouncy houses.

A Racine history presentation titled "The Library We Remember" takes place from noon to 1 p.m.

The live music lineup: Georgia Rae, 2:30-4 p.m.; Spirit Shakers, 4:30-6 p.m.; Indigo Canyon, 6:30-8 p.m.

