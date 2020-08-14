You have permission to edit this article.
Library launches Brainfuse virtual learning program
Library launches Brainfuse virtual learning program

RACINE — The Racine Public Library and other members of the regional SHARE library consortium have announced the launch of Brainfuse — a virtual learning program for all ages and levels available to library users with a library card.

Brainfuse offers personalized homework help in core subjects (math, reading, writing, science and social studies) including SAT preparation. Brainfuse is available on local library computers and any computer with internet connection.

HelpNow provides differentiated learning solutions for students of diverse needs and backgrounds. The Adult Learning Center is also available in the HelpNow suite. 

