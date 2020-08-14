Library launches Brainfuse virtual learning program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Public Library and other members of the regional SHARE library consortium have announced the launch of Brainfuse — a virtual learning program for all ages and levels available to library users with a library card.

Brainfuse offers personalized homework help in core subjects (math, reading, writing, science and social studies) including SAT preparation. Brainfuse is available on local library computers and any computer with internet connection.

HelpNow provides differentiated learning solutions for students of diverse needs and backgrounds. The Adult Learning Center is also available in the HelpNow suite.

