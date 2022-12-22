Library closes due to snow emergency

RACINE — The Racine Public Library building and mobile libraries are closed today, Thursday, due to the winter weather warning.
The library building will reopen and the mobile library holiday schedule will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27. See RacineLibrary.info/library-go for the mobile library holiday schedule.
The building and mobile libraries will close again for the holiday Friday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 2, before reopening for their normal hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Watch Now: Tornadoes and snow hit parts of U.S., and more of today's top videos
A massive storm brought tornadoes and snow through parts of Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, an adorable bear cub has a new home just in time for Christmas, and more of today's top videos.
Videos captured through Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma showed devastating effects of severe weather during a massive storm on Dec. 13.
This bear cub has a new home just in time for Christmas. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the sweet story.
Ukrainian authorities said they thwarted a Russian attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region Wednesday as their air defense system intercepted…
A huge Colorado low is tracking across the U.S. bringing dangerous weather from the Rockies to the Midwest. Tornadoes have torn apart building…
It’s a concerning revelation, but how did it become airborne?
'The Independent' reports that NASA's Mars rover has recorded the sound of a dust devil on the surface of the red planet.
The UK’s only polar bear cub has celebrated his first birthday.
'Newsweek' reports that a web game developer has released an app that lets users simulate an asteroid strike on any given location on Earth.