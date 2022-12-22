 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Library closes due to snow emergency

RACINE — The Racine Public Library building and mobile libraries are closed today, Thursday, due to the winter weather warning.

The library building will reopen and the mobile library holiday schedule will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27. See RacineLibrary.info/library-go for the mobile library holiday schedule.

The building and mobile libraries will close again for the holiday Friday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 2, before reopening for their normal hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

