Library closed today

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., will be closed for heavy construction today.

The Bookmobile will remain open for its usual schedule. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the library will still accept phone calls and chat messages, and the Techmobile will be parked in the circle of Library Drive for browsing and holds pick-up. The library building will reopen for its normal hours on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Programs scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled. Social services appointments will also be unavailable.

NAMI's Legislative Advocacy Candidate Forum will still be held at the library at 6 p.m. and is open to in-person attendees. Registration is required; go to NAMIRacineCounty.org/calendar.

