Library closed on Wednesday

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., will be closed for heavy construction on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
The Bookmobile will remain open for its usual schedule. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the library will still accept phone calls and chat messages, and the Techmobile will be parked in the circle of Library Drive for browsing and holds pick-up. The library building will reopen for its normal hours on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Programs scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled. Social services appointments will also be unavailable.