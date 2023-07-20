RACINE — Anthony Odierno regularly plays chess at the Racine Public Library.

He and a few friends often gather to learn the game and face one another, especially after class during the school year.

Odierno, who recently finished fifth grade, was one of a few people at a regular meeting of the Racine Library Chess Club on Wednesday, July 12. Odierno played a few games with Jeff Garcia, chess club facilitator.

This open play chess club started about a year ago when Garcia contacted the library about hosting.

The free club is open to people of all ages and skill levels. It meets every other Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the second floor of the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.

So far, chess players have ranged in age from 5 to their late 60s.

Viridiana Rocha, chess club program coordinator with the library, said it is “amazing” to see that intergenerational connections have formed between chess players of different ages.

Garcia grew up in Kenosha but recently moved to Racine and said the chess club has helped him form local connections as well.

More people attend the club during fall and winter.

Garcia said some meetings have had 30 people playing chess, many of whom were children and adolescents learning the game.

Garcia, who has played chess for more than three decades and is a U.S. Chess Federation member, was “pleasantly surprised” by the interest in the club among young people like Odierno.

Prior to starting the club, Garcia had not formally taught the game. He enjoys helping people learn chess, especially kids.

“Seeing their enjoyment from the game and the growth that they’ve had is very rewarding for them and me,” Garcia said. “They get excited about it. I’ve had parents and kids tell me, ‘It’s exciting to come here. I love the game so much. I never thought I’d enjoy the game, and now it’s my favorite game.’”

