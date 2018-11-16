RACINE — Three years ago, the Racine Public Library received a surprise donation of $98,000. The money was left to the library in the will of Marilyn Lois Wilson, who died in November 2013 and whose estate was settled in 2015.
The money came “no strings attached,” library Marketing Assistant Julia Heiser said, although Wilson had requested the money be used somehow to help the children who visit the library.
After several years of planning, that money has finally been put to use.
On Thursday evening, the library officially opened its renovated Youth Services Department, paid for thanks to Wilson’s generosity.
Among the improvements are new furniture and toys — like a permanent Scrabble table, a new train set, whiteboards and light-up building blocks — geared primarily toward kids who can’t even read yet.
“Children all learn differently. Some learn visually, some learn hands-on,” Library Director Jessica MacPhail said. “This really helps with the hands-on.”
More improvements are coming. During the first week of December, new bookshelves are planned to be installed. The shelves will be shorter, making it easier for young kids to reach the picture books next to the improved play area.
Reading ribbon-cutting
Although Mayor Cory Mason originally planned to attend the event Thursday, he canceled earlier this week.
In his stead, James O’Hagan, the president of the Racine Public Library’s Board of Trustees and Racine Unified School District’s director of digital and virtual learning, gave a short speech before being aided by four young boys in cutting the ceremonial ribbon, before reopening the Youth Services Department.
“The sign of a good community is how we treat our public library and how we treat our children,” O'Hagan said. “As we try to take care of everything else in the community, we also need to take care of the library … This is the space where everybody is equal. Everybody can come here and be welcome.”
About 50 people, most of them children, attended the event. Several of the children immediately ran to the new toys as soon as the ribbon was cut. Some grabbed slices of cake, and others started working at arts and crafts stations in the center of the Youth Services Department.
Even though the new toys aren’t exactly reading-focused, MacPhail believes that they will encourage more kids to read.
“(The children) are at the library feeling good, and they’re more likely to come back once they can read,” she explained.
“We want to encourage kids and families to come to the library,” O’Hagan added. “It’s the best place to put the money right now.”
An unexpected donor
Macphail, who has been the library’s director since 1999, said she never met Marilyn Lois Wilson. When the library was first notified about the money she bequeathed, MacPhail was surprised. And she wasn’t the only one.
In her will, Wilson left $98,000 to four different organizations: the library, Meals on Wheels, the River Bend Nature Center and the Racine County Food Bank.
In April 2015, a Journal Times article reported that “Leaders of the groups say they were stunned when they received notice (of the donations) … Despite getting almost $100,000, several of the organizations’ leaders said they were left scratching their heads about who Wilson was and why they got the money.”
Wilson — who did not have any children, according to her obituary — cared deeply about the Racine community, but didn't draw much attention to herself, according to a friend interviewed in April 2015. Wilson had been a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and also drove those who were unable to drive to doctors’ appointments.
“It’s amazing,” Dan Taivalkoski, executive director of the Racine County Food Bank, said after finding out about her donation. “This was really a godsend to us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.