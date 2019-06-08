{{featured_button_text}}
Tori Dogans, 16, left, and Kaitlyn Escamilla, 11, both of Racine, look through books Saturday afternoon at the Racine Public Library's Summer Reading Kick Off Bash.

 JONATHON SADOWSKI jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com

RACINE — Food trucks, local vendors, face painters and farm animals descended upon the Racine Public Library’s parking lot Saturday afternoon for the library’s Summer Reading Kick Off Bash.

The event, which ran noon-4 p.m. at the parking lot, 75 7th St., was put on to bring the community together and promote the library’s summer reading program that encourages people of all ages to read.

More than 30 local organizations had booths, ranging from Visioning a Greater Racine to the South East Wisconsin Paranormal Investigation Team, and the library had booths with arts and crafts and library-card signups.

Kids play in a bounce house Saturday afternoon at the Racine Public Library's Summer Reading Kick Off Bash.

“I was really hoping to bring in more people that are like our age — 20s, 30s, 40s — let’s bring in the people that haven’t been to the library in a while, let’s check this out, let’s sign our child up for a library card,” said Julia Heiser, the library’s program and services marketing assistant, who organized the event.

The focus of it all — the summer reading program — allows children through fifth grade to log 10 hours of reading in exchange for a book of their choice and teens and adults to write book reviews for a chance to win a prize basket. Proceeds from the kickoff bash went to Friends of the Racine Public Library, which sponsors the summer program.

Merlin, a 5-year-old service dog, eats ice cream Saturday afternoon at the Racine Public Library's Summer Reading Kick Off Bash. Merlin is one of the dogs who participates in Ruff Readers at the library.

Keeping kids reading in the summer helps them succeed in school because they are still engaging their brains while on summer vacation, said Darcy Mohr, manager of adult and youth services for the library.

“It builds their skills and keeps them fresh during the summer,” Mohr said.

Hundreds of area residents were at the kickoff. Kenosha bluegrass musician Colby Millea sang and played tunes on his guitar, kids jumped around in a bounce-house, parents led their children around to play games and grab some food samples and Racine County 4-H brought some animals to pet.

Michael Carlson, 7, of Racine, gets his face painted Saturday afternoon at the Racine Public Library's Summer Reading Kick Off Bash.

The library also had signup sheets for its various other programs, including an escape room, medieval weaponry workshop and a fan club for the long-running television show “Supernatural.”

“It’s just kind of a really awesome way for us to talk about our programs and all of the services we do offer at the library,” Heiser said.

