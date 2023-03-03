WATERFORD — Library supporters have been filling up the "in" baskets of Waterford village officials with pleas to restore taxpayer funding of the Waterford Public Library.

Members of the Waterford Village Board have received significant public feedback about the board's decision to reduce funding for the library by $100,000, forcing layoffs and program cuts.

The overwhelming sentiment being delivered to village email accounts is that people want the village's budget-cutters to leave the library alone.

Don Bray, a former president of the Waterford Library Board, has joined about 20 others in pushing village officials to reconsider their decision to cut funding for the library this year from $300,000 to $200,000.

In a letter shared with all Village Board members, Bray wrote that village officials for years have been diminishing the library's importance to the community and trying to cut its funding.

"You feel the library's value is greatly overrated and possibly irrelevant in today's age," Bray wrote. "It should come as no surprise to anyone that the library's budget was cut as dramatically as it was."

Another library backer, Lisa Trudeau, suggested that her family might consider moving out of the Waterford area if library funding is not restored.

Trudeau listed the characteristics of a community that she finds appealing, including diverse businesses, natural beauty and a village that is served by well-kept facilities.

"We are considering a move in the next year, and community is highly important to me and my family," she wrote. "Right now, we have very little of that, except for the library."

The Village Board in November approved a $16.5 million village budget for 2023 that raises property taxes by $300,000 — from $2.6 million to $2.9 million — while reducing funding for the library, as well as capital spending and other operations.

Village leaders say the library has been overfunded and overstaffed, and that some of the facility's spending decisions have been questionable.

Located at 101 N. River St., the library operates in a village-owned building — next door to Village Hall — but it functions separately and is governed by its own board of directors. The budget of $800,000 includes village and county funding, as well as private support.

The facility is open six days a week and has 16 employees, most of them part-time. The library records about 52,000 visitors a year, or more than 100 a day on average.

Faced with a $100,000 cut in village support, the library board has approved plans for laying off as many as 10 employees and eliminating yoga, book clubs and other programs.

While some village trustees have defended the funding cut, others have been unavailable for comment.

The Journal Times requested public village records related to the issue under Wisconsin's open records law, including emails sent or received by Village Board members.

Among the village trustees whose correspondence was reviewed, no email received between Dec. 1 and Feb. 1 came from anyone who expressed support for cutting the library's funding.

Most were along the lines of what Suzanne Pettit wrote when she told village trustees that she moved to Waterford about a year ago, and that she is "distressed" to learn about the funding reduction for the library.

"This library is an amazing asset to our community," Pettit wrote. "It deserves your full and continued support."

Another community member, Barb Warras, wrote that the funding cut has left residents few options to sustain the library. She added: "We don't think a bake sale is going to suffice."

In response to one library supporter, Village Board member Andrew Ewert wrote on Jan. 16 that the $100,000 trimmed from the library's budget remains in the village's general fund and that it could be allocated if needed.

"With most things, this can change," Ewert wrote of the funding cut. "The $100,000 is not disappearing."

Other village leaders have insisted that the library funding could not be restored, because the village budget for 2023 has been set.

Many community members writing to village officials are specifically requesting that the Village Board revisit the library funding issue.

Janice Loebel, who described herself as a longtime volunteer at the library, wrote that the library has many worthwhile programs for the community, including those that help children learn to read.

"This beneficial institution should be allowed to expand their efforts, not face reducing their offerings," Loebel wrote.

Rick and Joanne Scheffel, who wrote village trustees together, stated that they have lived in Waterford for 40 years and have always been regular users of the library.

"We both would respectfully ask you to reconsider the drastic cut to the library's funding," they wrote. "We feel that such a cut will have a negative impact on those things we love about our library."

