Racine Public Library Bookmobile (copy)

The Racine Public Library’s bookmobile regularly visits surrounding communities. The bookmobile’s current schedule can be seen online at www.racinelibrary.info/mobile-library.

RACINE — The Racine Public Library has announced that the Bookmobile will be idle through Jan. 2.

The main library at 75 Seventh St. will also be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31, and Jan. 1.

The library on Tuesday also announced a new Bookmobile schedule for 2019:

  • Mondays: Former Kmart, 2211 S. Green Bay Road, 11 a.m.-noon; 21st Century Preparatory School, 1220 Mound Ave., 1-2 p.m.; Greentree Shopping Center, Four Mile Road and Douglas Avenue, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Lee's True Value Hardware, 1950 Taylor Ave., 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Georgetown, Taylor Avenue and Meachem Road, 6:45-7:45 p.m.
  • Tuesdays: St. John and St. Joseph schools, North Wisconsin and Kewaunee streets, 11 a.m.-noon; Kohl's parking lot, highways 20 and 31, 1-2 p.m.; South Park, Mount Pleasant Avenue, Sturtevant, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, 5:30-7:45 p.m.
  • Wednesdays: Knapp School, 2701 17th St., 10:30-11:30 a.m.; St. Lucy School, 3101 Drexel Ave., 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Renaissance School, 6150 Taylor Ave., 2-3 p.m.; Chicago Street and Dombrowski Boulevard, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; Virginia Street and Kinzie Avenue, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Western Village, Highway 20 and Emmertsen Road, 6:45-7:45 p.m.
  • Thursdays: Shorecrest, 3 Mile Road and Erie Street, 1-7 p.m.
  • Fridays: Pick 'n Save, Highway 31 and Spring Street, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Saturdays: Wright and Perry avenues, 9-11 a.m.; U.S. Bank, 10005 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia, noon-1:30 p.m.

