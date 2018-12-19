RACINE — The Racine Public Library has announced that the Bookmobile will be idle through Jan. 2.
The main library at 75 Seventh St. will also be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31, and Jan. 1.
The library on Tuesday also announced a new Bookmobile schedule for 2019:
- Mondays: Former Kmart, 2211 S. Green Bay Road, 11 a.m.-noon; 21st Century Preparatory School, 1220 Mound Ave., 1-2 p.m.; Greentree Shopping Center, Four Mile Road and Douglas Avenue, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Lee's True Value Hardware, 1950 Taylor Ave., 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Georgetown, Taylor Avenue and Meachem Road, 6:45-7:45 p.m.
- Tuesdays: St. John and St. Joseph schools, North Wisconsin and Kewaunee streets, 11 a.m.-noon; Kohl's parking lot, highways 20 and 31, 1-2 p.m.; South Park, Mount Pleasant Avenue, Sturtevant, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, 5:30-7:45 p.m.
- Wednesdays: Knapp School, 2701 17th St., 10:30-11:30 a.m.; St. Lucy School, 3101 Drexel Ave., 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Renaissance School, 6150 Taylor Ave., 2-3 p.m.; Chicago Street and Dombrowski Boulevard, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; Virginia Street and Kinzie Avenue, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Western Village, Highway 20 and Emmertsen Road, 6:45-7:45 p.m.
- Thursdays: Shorecrest, 3 Mile Road and Erie Street, 1-7 p.m.
- Fridays: Pick 'n Save, Highway 31 and Spring Street, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Saturdays: Wright and Perry avenues, 9-11 a.m.; U.S. Bank, 10005 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia, noon-1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.