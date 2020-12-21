Library announces holiday closing hours

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., will be closed in observance of the holiday season Dec. 24-26, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1-2.
Curbside pickup is available in the outer lobby off the circle of Library Drive from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 22-23 and 28-30. People can place holds at racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217.
People can sign up for a digital library card at the website above; a physical card will be mailed.
