Libraries eager to turn the page on pandemic and resume normal operations

BURLINGTON — Public libraries in Racine County are inching closer to a return to normalcy, as they restart their usual programming and slowly welcome patrons back inside.

Library officials in Burlington and elsewhere say they are encouraged by the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and by signs that the coronavirus pandemic is slowing down.

Wisconsin state health officials say more than 700,000 people in the state have received vaccines, with a total of more than 1 million doses having been administered. Meanwhile, the rate of new reported infections has dropped from more than 7,000 people a day in November to fewer than 1,000 a day in February.

For the past year, while the pandemic was spreading and its ways remained more mysterious, libraries canceled most indoor activities. Many offered outdoor curbside service to replace usual public access. While none are abandoning their safety precautions aimed at controlling the virus, some are taking steps back toward the way libraries functioned before COVID-19.

“We are very eager to have people here again,” Burlington Public Library Director Joe Davies said.