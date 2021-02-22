Libraries eager to turn the page on pandemic and resume normal operations

BURLINGTON — Public libraries in Racine County are inching closer to a return to normalcy, as they restart their usual programming and slowly welcome patrons back inside.
Library officials in Burlington and elsewhere say they are encouraged by the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and by signs that the coronavirus pandemic is slowing down.
Wisconsin state health officials say more than 700,000 people in the state have received vaccines, with a total of more than 1 million doses having been administered. Meanwhile, the rate of new reported infections has dropped from more than 7,000 people a day in November to fewer than 1,000 a day in February.
For the past year, while the pandemic was spreading and its ways remained more mysterious, libraries canceled most indoor activities. Many offered outdoor curbside service to replace usual public access. While none are abandoning their safety precautions aimed at controlling the virus, some are taking steps back toward the way libraries functioned before COVID-19.
“We are very eager to have people here again,” Burlington Public Library Director Joe Davies said.
After months of being closed to the public, Burlington’s library is planning to reopen March 1. Visitors will be required to call ahead for appointments, and there will be a limit of 20 people inside the library at a time.
The city-owned library at 166 E. Jefferson St. will maintain appointment records for COVID-19 contact tracing, in case any library visitor later tests positive for the coronavirus.
‘We’re taking steps forward, cautiously’
With book clubs and other groups forced to meet virtually via the internet during the pandemic, library staffers are looking forward to seeing people — especially children — inside the library again, Davies said.
“We desperately want to get back to that,” he said. “But we have to be able to do it safely.”
The library will continue to require visitors to wear face masks and to maintain social distancing to avoid close personal contact.
Other library administrators are likewise feeling encouraged by recent hopeful signs in the fight against COVID-19.
Racine Public Library Executive Director Angela Zimmermann said her city-owned library is bound by the City of Racine’s policy of keeping local government buildings closed to the public.
Zimmermann, however, said she hopes to offer some library programming outdoors after the winter weather is gone. And when city leaders permit it, the library will be ready to welcome back visitors, probably by appointment, she said.
The library at 75 7th St. now provides curbside service, online programs, a bookmobile and two desktop computers for indoor public usage.
“We’re doing as much as we can,” Zimmermann said.
In Union Grove, officials at Graham Public Library are planning to resume programming in June with an outdoor event on nature at a nearby park. That could be followed later this summer by indoor programming inside the library.
Library Director Sara Swanson said the facility at 1215 Main St. has imposed a capacity limit of 25%, which is not difficult to maintain with foot traffic slower than usual.
If the trends continue to show the COVID pandemic easing, Swanson said, she hopes to bring back toddler story times and adult book club discussions inside the library this summer.
“I am encouraged,” she said. “We’ll have to keep watch on the numbers.”
Rochester Public Library likewise remains open to the public with limitations. As long as not too many people are indoors at once, visitors wearing face masks can browse and use the facilities at 208 W. Spring St.
Library Director Mary Stapleton said plans are underway this summer to revive a children’s summer program that generally has included reading challenges, contests, prizes and a picnic. Details are still being finalized, but Stapleton said the library is easing back into pre-COVID services.
“We’re taking steps forward, cautiously,” she said.
In Waterford, library officials started bringing back indoor programs in the fall, and those efforts are picking up momentum.
In February, the Waterford Public Library at 101 N. River St. will be the site of a story time event for children that combines storytelling with yoga exercises. That will be followed by a new “escape room” game for families based on the theme of Disney movie villains.
The library remains open at 25% capacity with visitors being encouraged to stay for no longer than an hour.
Library Director Heather Kinkade said the next phase of the library’s reopening calls for increasing the capacity to 50% and resuming indoor group activities and meetings. Kinkade said she does not anticipate moving to the next phase before the end of summer, but she does plan to ramp up indoor activities as much as possible.
Kinkade said seeing the COVID-19 vaccines being circulated leaves her hopeful for a return to normalcy at the library.
“This is definitely a step in the right direction,” she said. “I feel like it can only get better from here.”
Gov. Evers reads to children at Burlington Public Library
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers read to a group of children at the Burlington Public Library, June 12, 2019, to kick off its summer reading program.