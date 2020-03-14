Libraries, community centers take precautions for coronavirus

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine Public Library and the city community centers will be closed as of Monday, the city announced late Friday afternoon. A date for the facilities to reopen has not yet been established.

“With the announcement from the governor late this afternoon that schools will be closing, the City and the Public Library, in an effort to prevent the congregation of large numbers of students which and prevent the spread of Covid-19, have jointly decided to close those facilities,” a statement from the city read.

Special programming at two Racine County public libraries was already on hold, but most county libraries were keeping their doors open for patrons as of Friday.

The Racine Public Library’s programming has all been canceled due to the coronavirus, until further notice, city spokesman Shannon Powell said Friday.

All programs put on by the library — storytimes, book discussions, movies, teen events, Girls Who Code, Lego Club, craft programs — are canceled until further notice. The same holds for special events, such as the Cesar Chavez birthday celebration, the three-part series on mass incarceration presentation by Reggie Jackson, etc.