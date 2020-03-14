Libraries, community centers take precautions for coronavirus

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine Public Library and the city community centers will be closed as of Monday, the city announced late Friday afternoon. A date for the facilities to reopen has not yet been established.
“With the announcement from the governor late this afternoon that schools will be closing, the City and the Public Library, in an effort to prevent the congregation of large numbers of students which and prevent the spread of Covid-19, have jointly decided to close those facilities,” a statement from the city read.
Special programming at two Racine County public libraries was already on hold, but most county libraries were keeping their doors open for patrons as of Friday.
The Racine Public Library’s programming has all been canceled due to the coronavirus, until further notice, city spokesman Shannon Powell said Friday.
All programs put on by the library — storytimes, book discussions, movies, teen events, Girls Who Code, Lego Club, craft programs — are canceled until further notice. The same holds for special events, such as the Cesar Chavez birthday celebration, the three-part series on mass incarceration presentation by Reggie Jackson, etc.
People ere still welcome to come to the library to select, checkout, and return library materials during business hours on Saturday. Materials can be reserved online, and people are encouraged to use app “Libby” to download audio and ebooks during this time, library officials said.
Meanwhile, Joe Davies, director of the Burlington Public Library, told The Journal Times Friday that all library programming is canceled such as story time and movie Mondays, effective immediately through at least March 28.
Time to review and update policies
When Sara Swanson, director of Graham Public Library in Union Grove, went to a monthly library director meeting, one of the discussion items was that there should be policies in place regarding pandemics. Hearing this advice, as well as recent news coverage on the coronavirus, made her think about the way things work at the library. She wanted to make sure the library’s policy on pandemics are relevant and up to date.
The library’s pandemic policy was created in 2009 when the major H1N1 influenza scare was occurring. The policy was revised in 2017 but Swanson said she wanted to make more revisions. The Graham Public Library Board of Trustees discussed the topic of pandemic policy during its Wednesday meeting at the library, 1215 Main Street, Union Grove.
The current policy states that the library will follow the Central Racine County Health Department and the Village of Union Grove’s policy, including closing the library altogether.
Some other parts of the policy include what staff expectations are when the library is closed to the public and what staff needs to do when they are sick.
“There are a lot of resources available and we are looking at that to determine what the practices should be,” Swanson said. “I’m hoping that nothing will happen, but I definitely want to have things in place and be prepared.”
Maintaining a safe distance
Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., has also developed a preparedness plan. Right now the library is fully functioning and open for business, but the staff has worked to increase social distancing and cleaning.
Housekeeping staff at Waterford has increased the frequency of cleaning surfaces and work stations, especially high-use areas. Hand sanitizer is available for library patrons.
Heather Kinkade, library director at Waterford Public Library said the staff has placed seating at twice the distance as usual to practice keeping a safe space from other patrons and staff.
The library also has a plan in place to tackle circumstances in case employees are out sick and in case the library closes.
Coat racks have been removed to minimize contact with personal items. Staff at the circulation desk are getting frequent breaks to wash their hands and the library is promoting hand washing in the restrooms.
Burlington Public Library, located at Pine and Jefferson streets, has similar measures of frequent cleaning, available hand sanitizer and wipes and encouragement of hand washing.
“We are monitoring this developing situation closely, staying up-to-date on info from federal agencies, health organizations, and other experts,” Davies said in a statement.
These are also preventative measures in place social distancing at the Burlington library. “We want to stay open as long as we can,” Davies said.
Racine staff also has a pandemic plan in place.
The Rochester Public Library was closed, as it usually is on Friday, when The Journal Times tried to reach its staff.