This 2018 file photo shows a Narcan nasal device, which delivers naloxone, an antidote to opioid overdose. Health officials reported in August 2019 that prescriptions of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone are soaring, and experts told the Associated Press that increased access could be a reason overdose deaths have stopped rising for the first time in nearly three decades.
RACINE — As a symptom of the U.S.’s opioid crisis, an increasing number of public libraries have equipped their staff with naloxone (often referred to by the brand name Narcan, the nasal spray antidote for opioid overdose) at work.
Since public libraries are, by definition, open to the public, occasionally drug users will use them as a refuge while they get high.
It’s become such a problem that some big cities, such as New York and Salt Lake City, have trained their libraries’ staffs to administer naloxone and have equipped them with the overdose-reversing drug.
Although it’s a concern here, Racine Public Library’s head of adult and youth services, Darcy Mohr, said she doesn’t know of any situations where anyone has ever overdosed at the Racine Public Library.
Mohr said staff members don’t carry naloxone, under advice from the Racine Fire Department, in part because the response time for law enforcement and paramedics to the library is often less than 2 minutes.
It’s a similar situation with the city’s YMCAs.
“We have not yet trained staff or stocked those items (naloxone/Narcan),” Jeffrey Collen, Racine Family YMCA’s president and CEO, explained in an email.
That doesn’t mean that getting naloxone isn’t out of the question.
Last October, a Maryland-based biopharmaceutical company, Emergent BioSolutions, said it was offering two free doses of naloxone to every public library in the U.S. — all 16,568 of them — as well as offering free doses to 2,700 local YMCAs.
In the small town of Titusville, Pennsylvania, Library Director Justin Hoenke recently agreed with his library’s board that all staffers should be trained to administer naloxone if needed.
“This is a new requirement of the job,” Hoenke told the Associated Press. “If they’re not comfortable with it, they kind of have to re-evaluate their life and their job. You have to change with the times.”
Fobazi Ettarh doesn’t see it that way. An academic librarian at Rutgers University in Newark, she said too many expectations can distract librarians from their work, and she personally wouldn’t feel comfortable as a first responder to an overdose.
“It would just be a lot for my mental health,” she said.
Research suggests other librarians feel the same way. A 2018 survey of librarians in Pennsylvania found many reported they already felt stressed from trying to answer questions from patrons about mental health and social services, even without handling acute emergencies in the library.
At the San Diego Public Library, a state library grant has funded employee training in mental health first aid since 2016. Librarian Joseph Miesner says the training helped him personally when he came across a suicidal patron.
Meanwhile, some librarians, like Amanda Oliver, have begged in vain for more preparation. Oliver said she quit her public library job in Washington when she asked supervisors for more training and “was largely ignored.”
Residential tornado damage in Monroe, Wis. From the National Weather Service:
"The Palm Sunday Tornado outbreak occurred on April 11-12, 1965, across the states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin. 47 Tornadoes (15 significant, 17 violent, and 21 killers), wrecked havoc upon the land. It is the third deadliest tornado outbreak on record with 261 deaths, trailing the Super Outbreak which killed 315, and the March 18, 1925 outbreak which spawned the infamous Tri-State Tornado which killed 747.
"The April 11-12th 1965 Tornado outbreak across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes marked a watershed moment in weather history. Due to the tragic loss of life and catastrophic damage that was observed in a following National Weather Service Storm Survey, a list of recommendations was formulated and eventually instituted."
From the National Weather Service: "A violent tornado struck the village of Oakfield at about 1815CST after it touched down 4 miles WNW of the village. During its approach on Oakfield it intensified to a F3 rating. When it tore through the village it intensified to a F4, but along its path 1 to 4 miles east of the village it intensified to F5 strength (estimated 265 mph winds).
"In this span 4 homes were completely swept clean off their foundations and a couple automobiles became airborne missiles for a distance of about 400 feet. The core width of the most intense damage was about 150 to 200 yards, although at times, some secondary damage was observed in a 400 yard wide path Oakfield residents heard local sirens about 8 minutes before the torando entered the village.
"Miraculously, no one was killed, but there were 12 injuries."
From the National Weather Service: "Along the tornado's path, 60 homes and 6 businesses were destroyed. An additional 130 homes and businesses were damaged. In Oakfield, a commercial canning company was devastated. Two churches in the village were also destroyed, as well as numerous vehicles. In the rural areas along the tornadoes path, 18 barns and many sheds were destroyed or damaged, and about 500 acres of crops were wiped out. Total damage amounts were $39.5 million in public/private property, and $900,000 in crop losses. Residents reported that they had difficulty 'popping' their ears as the tornado roared through their neighborhood."
Twelve cars of an Amtrak passenger train derailed at about 12:20 p.m. in Fall River, killing a crewman and injuring more than 30, according to media reports. The train was carrying more than 200 passengers from Seattle to Chicago. The National Transportation Safety Board found that the railroad's procedures for crossing trains over on mail line tracks "defeated the protection of the signal system."
"In October 1986, a massive waste tire fire in Somerset consumed millions of tires and burned for weeks. It was estimated that approximately 15 to 20 million waste tires were stockpiled in the state at that time. The tires were being stockpiled to avoid landfill costs, because many landfills were not accepting them for disposal anymore or because property owners where the tires were stored thought old tires would one day have re-sale or reuse value.
"In May 1988, these issues spurred the state Legislature to pass a law creating a Waste Tire Removal and Recovery Program in the DNR."
From the National Weather Service: "An F3 tornado struck a rural section of central Door county in northeast Wisconsin during the evening of August 23, 1998. The multiple-vortex tornado was on the ground for nearly 14 minutes, and carved a path of damage 5.1 miles long, and 1/4 to over 1/2 mile wide at times. Damage was estimated at nearly $7 million."
The tiny village of Barneveld, 30 miles west of Madison, was ravaged by a tornado in June 1984. The Barneveld storm sustained winds of more than 300 mph. Nine in Barneveld were killed and some 200 others injured.
Gays Mills, shown here, and Soldiers Grove were devastated by flooding in the late 1970s from the Kickapoo River. Soldiers Grove relocated shortly afterward, and following more floods in Gays Mills in 2007 and 2008, that village moved as well.
Gays Mills, shown here, and Soldiers Grove were devastated by flooding in the late 1970s from the Kickapoo River. Soldiers Grove relocated shortly afterward, and following more floods in Gays Mills in 2007 and 2008, that village moved as well.
Residents survey damage in the Rock Dam area of the Town of Foster. From the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources: "South central portions of the state received rainfall totals that were 150- 200% above normal for the first seven months of 1993 with a number of stream systems experiencing flooding levels which exceeded the 1% (100 year) flood. Over Father's Day weekend, 10 dams and dikes were washed out. Another 12 dams reported damage. Numerous other dams suffered damaged which was not reported or discovered until a later inspection. A presidential disaster declaration was issued for 10 counties in southern and western Wisconsin for the period of June 7 - August 25, 1993."
A flooded home on the Wisconsin River north of Wisconsin Dells in June 1993. From the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources: "The Floods of 1993 were a wake up call for the nation. The flooding which exceeded expected levels and caused widespread damage resulted in changes to the National Flood Insurance Program and a reassessment of how levees should be used in managing floodplains. In Wisconsin, the floods highlighted how vulnerable dams are to sustained high water and debris."
Damage to the Cambria Dam, July 1993. From the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources: "Wisconsin experienced severe flooding on numerous rivers and record flooding on the Black River in Jackson and La Crosse Counties. Numerous dams were overtopped and several failed. Damages reported exceeded $900 million dollars."
A train derailment caused the evacuation of the city of Weyauwega in 1996. At 5:50 a.m. on March 4, a two-foot section of track shattered as the train passed over it, according to news reports. Thirty-seven cars, including 14 propane tanker cars, went off the tracks, causing a fire that kept people out of their homes for 18 days.
From the National Weather Service: "At 806 pm on June 18th, 2001, an F3 tornado touched down 2 miles east-northeast of Grantsburg, Wisconsin. The tornado continued east through the towns of Alpha, Falun, and eventually Siren around 820 pm. The tornado continued to travel east to 14 miles east of Siren. The most extensive damage was in a 6 block wide area in Siren, where numerous homes were leveled. There was also extensive structural damage to many buildings. The average width of the tornado was 1/8 to 1/4 mile, with the widest width being about a half mile. Preliminary indications are that the path length of the tornado was about 27 miles. Two people died as a direct result of the tornado, with another person killed indirectly after the tornado. In all, there were 16 injuries as a result of the tornado."
"Two tornadoes struck Marathon County during the evening of Labor Day, 2002. The strongest of the two, an F1 tornado, hit just north of Wausau in central Marathon County. The twister flattened two barns, heavily damaged six homes, and caused varying degrees of damage to 25 others. Hundreds of trees were snapped and uprooted in the area affected by the storm. The Wausau tornado hit at 6:35 pm and was on the ground for at least five miles, before lifting off shortly before 6:45 pm."
"A Tornado Warning was issued by the NWS Green Bay office at 6:07 pm, 28 minutes before the Wausau tornado hit."
"The tornadoes and severe storms developed ahead of a strong cold front, which moved across Wisconsin on Labor Day. The same front produced the strong tornado near Ladysmith in northwest Wisconsin."
Residential tornado damage in Monroe, Wis. From the National Weather Service:
"The Palm Sunday Tornado outbreak occurred on April 11-12, 1965, across the states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin. 47 Tornadoes (15 significant, 17 violent, and 21 killers), wrecked havoc upon the land. It is the third deadliest tornado outbreak on record with 261 deaths, trailing the Super Outbreak which killed 315, and the March 18, 1925 outbreak which spawned the infamous Tri-State Tornado which killed 747.
"The April 11-12th 1965 Tornado outbreak across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes marked a watershed moment in weather history. Due to the tragic loss of life and catastrophic damage that was observed in a following National Weather Service Storm Survey, a list of recommendations was formulated and eventually instituted."
Courtesy Wisconsin Emergency Management
From the National Weather Service: "A violent tornado struck the village of Oakfield at about 1815CST after it touched down 4 miles WNW of the village. During its approach on Oakfield it intensified to a F3 rating. When it tore through the village it intensified to a F4, but along its path 1 to 4 miles east of the village it intensified to F5 strength (estimated 265 mph winds).
"In this span 4 homes were completely swept clean off their foundations and a couple automobiles became airborne missiles for a distance of about 400 feet. The core width of the most intense damage was about 150 to 200 yards, although at times, some secondary damage was observed in a 400 yard wide path Oakfield residents heard local sirens about 8 minutes before the torando entered the village.
"Miraculously, no one was killed, but there were 12 injuries."
Courtesy Wisconsin Emergency Management
From the National Weather Service: "Along the tornado's path, 60 homes and 6 businesses were destroyed. An additional 130 homes and businesses were damaged. In Oakfield, a commercial canning company was devastated. Two churches in the village were also destroyed, as well as numerous vehicles. In the rural areas along the tornadoes path, 18 barns and many sheds were destroyed or damaged, and about 500 acres of crops were wiped out. Total damage amounts were $39.5 million in public/private property, and $900,000 in crop losses. Residents reported that they had difficulty 'popping' their ears as the tornado roared through their neighborhood."
Courtesy Wisconsin Emergency Management
Twelve cars of an Amtrak passenger train derailed at about 12:20 p.m. in Fall River, killing a crewman and injuring more than 30, according to media reports. The train was carrying more than 200 passengers from Seattle to Chicago. The National Transportation Safety Board found that the railroad's procedures for crossing trains over on mail line tracks "defeated the protection of the signal system."
Courtesy Wisconsin Emergency Management
From the Department of Natural Resources:
"In October 1986, a massive waste tire fire in Somerset consumed millions of tires and burned for weeks. It was estimated that approximately 15 to 20 million waste tires were stockpiled in the state at that time. The tires were being stockpiled to avoid landfill costs, because many landfills were not accepting them for disposal anymore or because property owners where the tires were stored thought old tires would one day have re-sale or reuse value.
"In May 1988, these issues spurred the state Legislature to pass a law creating a Waste Tire Removal and Recovery Program in the DNR."
Courtesy Wisconsin Emergency Management
From the National Weather Service: "An F3 tornado struck a rural section of central Door county in northeast Wisconsin during the evening of August 23, 1998. The multiple-vortex tornado was on the ground for nearly 14 minutes, and carved a path of damage 5.1 miles long, and 1/4 to over 1/2 mile wide at times. Damage was estimated at nearly $7 million."
Courtesy Wisconsin Emergency Management
The tiny village of Barneveld, 30 miles west of Madison, was ravaged by a tornado in June 1984. The Barneveld storm sustained winds of more than 300 mph. Nine in Barneveld were killed and some 200 others injured.
Courtesy Wisconsin Emergency Management
Flash floods over portions of western Wisconsin on Aug. 22 and 23 caused millions of dollars worth of damage in the area, according to media reports.
Courtesy Wisconsin Emergency Management
Gays Mills, shown here, and Soldiers Grove were devastated by flooding in the late 1970s from the Kickapoo River. Soldiers Grove relocated shortly afterward, and following more floods in Gays Mills in 2007 and 2008, that village moved as well.
Courtesy Wisconsin Emergency Management
Gays Mills, shown here, and Soldiers Grove were devastated by flooding in the late 1970s from the Kickapoo River. Soldiers Grove relocated shortly afterward, and following more floods in Gays Mills in 2007 and 2008, that village moved as well.
Courtesy Wisconsin Emergency Management
Residents survey damage in the Rock Dam area of the Town of Foster. From the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources: "South central portions of the state received rainfall totals that were 150- 200% above normal for the first seven months of 1993 with a number of stream systems experiencing flooding levels which exceeded the 1% (100 year) flood. Over Father's Day weekend, 10 dams and dikes were washed out. Another 12 dams reported damage. Numerous other dams suffered damaged which was not reported or discovered until a later inspection. A presidential disaster declaration was issued for 10 counties in southern and western Wisconsin for the period of June 7 - August 25, 1993."
Courtesy Wisconsin Emergency Management
A flooded home on the Wisconsin River north of Wisconsin Dells in June 1993. From the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources: "The Floods of 1993 were a wake up call for the nation. The flooding which exceeded expected levels and caused widespread damage resulted in changes to the National Flood Insurance Program and a reassessment of how levees should be used in managing floodplains. In Wisconsin, the floods highlighted how vulnerable dams are to sustained high water and debris."
Courtesy Wisconsin Emergency Management
Damage to the Cambria Dam, July 1993. From the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources: "Wisconsin experienced severe flooding on numerous rivers and record flooding on the Black River in Jackson and La Crosse Counties. Numerous dams were overtopped and several failed. Damages reported exceeded $900 million dollars."
Courtesy Wisconsin Emergency Management
A train derailment caused the evacuation of the city of Weyauwega in 1996. At 5:50 a.m. on March 4, a two-foot section of track shattered as the train passed over it, according to news reports. Thirty-seven cars, including 14 propane tanker cars, went off the tracks, causing a fire that kept people out of their homes for 18 days.
Courtesy Wisconsin Emergency Management
From the National Weather Service: "At 806 pm on June 18th, 2001, an F3 tornado touched down 2 miles east-northeast of Grantsburg, Wisconsin. The tornado continued east through the towns of Alpha, Falun, and eventually Siren around 820 pm. The tornado continued to travel east to 14 miles east of Siren. The most extensive damage was in a 6 block wide area in Siren, where numerous homes were leveled. There was also extensive structural damage to many buildings. The average width of the tornado was 1/8 to 1/4 mile, with the widest width being about a half mile. Preliminary indications are that the path length of the tornado was about 27 miles. Two people died as a direct result of the tornado, with another person killed indirectly after the tornado. In all, there were 16 injuries as a result of the tornado."
Courtesy Wisconsin Emergency Management
From the National Weather Service:
"Two tornadoes struck Marathon County during the evening of Labor Day, 2002. The strongest of the two, an F1 tornado, hit just north of Wausau in central Marathon County. The twister flattened two barns, heavily damaged six homes, and caused varying degrees of damage to 25 others. Hundreds of trees were snapped and uprooted in the area affected by the storm. The Wausau tornado hit at 6:35 pm and was on the ground for at least five miles, before lifting off shortly before 6:45 pm."
"A Tornado Warning was issued by the NWS Green Bay office at 6:07 pm, 28 minutes before the Wausau tornado hit."
"The tornadoes and severe storms developed ahead of a strong cold front, which moved across Wisconsin on Labor Day. The same front produced the strong tornado near Ladysmith in northwest Wisconsin."
Courtesy Wisconsin Emergency Management
Significant rainfall caused flash flooding in Milwaukee in 1986.
Courtesy Wisconsin Emergency Management
Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!
Before the JT hired him, Adam went to St. Cat's before going to Drake University. He covers homelessness and Caledonia, helps lead social media efforts, believes in the Oxford comma, and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Are people shooting up in the aisles?
I wonder if they will also have penicillin, insulin, and other meds for law abiding people in need???
Waste of tax dollars. Those people will contribute to suck our economy dry. If you want to do good by people, pay for epi pens for people who deserve it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.