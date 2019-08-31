{{featured_button_text}}
Narcan / naloxone

This 2018 file photo shows a Narcan nasal device, which delivers naloxone, an antidote to opioid overdose. Health officials reported in August 2019 that prescriptions of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone are soaring, and experts told the Associated Press that increased access could be a reason overdose deaths have stopped rising for the first time in nearly three decades.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

RACINE — As a symptom of the U.S.’s opioid crisis, an increasing number of public libraries have equipped their staff with naloxone (often referred to by the brand name Narcan, the nasal spray antidote for opioid overdose) at work.

Since public libraries are, by definition, open to the public, occasionally drug users will use them as a refuge while they get high.

It’s become such a problem that some big cities, such as New York and Salt Lake City, have trained their libraries’ staffs to administer naloxone and have equipped them with the overdose-reversing drug.

Although it’s a concern here, Racine Public Library’s head of adult and youth services, Darcy Mohr, said she doesn’t know of any situations where anyone has ever overdosed at the Racine Public Library.

Mohr said staff members don’t carry naloxone, under advice from the Racine Fire Department, in part because the response time for law enforcement and paramedics to the library is often less than 2 minutes.

It’s a similar situation with the city’s YMCAs.

“We have not yet trained staff or stocked those items (naloxone/Narcan),” Jeffrey Collen, Racine Family YMCA’s president and CEO, explained in an email.

That doesn’t mean that getting naloxone isn’t out of the question.

Last October, a Maryland-based biopharmaceutical company, Emergent BioSolutions, said it was offering two free doses of naloxone to every public library in the U.S. — all 16,568 of them — as well as offering free doses to 2,700 local YMCAs.

Nationwide changes and reactions

In the small town of Titusville, Pennsylvania, Library Director Justin Hoenke recently agreed with his library’s board that all staffers should be trained to administer naloxone if needed.

“This is a new requirement of the job,” Hoenke told the Associated Press. “If they’re not comfortable with it, they kind of have to re-evaluate their life and their job. You have to change with the times.”

Fobazi Ettarh doesn’t see it that way. An academic librarian at Rutgers University in Newark, she said too many expectations can distract librarians from their work, and she personally wouldn’t feel comfortable as a first responder to an overdose.

“It would just be a lot for my mental health,” she said.

Research suggests other librarians feel the same way. A 2018 survey of librarians in Pennsylvania found many reported they already felt stressed from trying to answer questions from patrons about mental health and social services, even without handling acute emergencies in the library.

At the San Diego Public Library, a state library grant has funded employee training in mental health first aid since 2016. Librarian Joseph Miesner says the training helped him personally when he came across a suicidal patron.

Meanwhile, some librarians, like Amanda Oliver, have begged in vain for more preparation. Oliver said she quit her public library job in Washington when she asked supervisors for more training and “was largely ignored.”

