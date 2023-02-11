RACINE — City employees who work at the Racine library are another step closer to having a piece of the $125,000 the city set aside for them.

The Racine Public Library’s Finance and Personnel Committee voted Friday to recommend moving forward with bonuses for city employees who work at the library — as opposed to wage increases.

The matter will now go before the library board of trustees for a vote and after that back to the City Council.

The committee recommended the money be distributed based on annual hours and dollar amounts per hour, so full-time employees would receive a larger amount.

Full-time employees would receive $2,292 and part-time employees would get $1,222, after Wisconsin Retirement System and FICA deductions.

The library has 28 full-time employees and 35 part-time employees.

Implementation

The Racine City Council set aside $125,000 for wage increases for city employees who work at the library, but the library’s board of trustees voted against implementation because of fears that wage increases could not be sustained in subsequent years.

It was not the first time the library’s board of trustees has voted against a wage increase that other city employees were receiving. In December 2021, the board voted against a 3% wage differential for employees living in the city.

The City Council adopted the wage differential to encourage its workforce to live in Racine to offset the higher cost of doing so.

Twenty of the library’s 25 full-time employees live in the city.

Matters took a turn at a January council meeting when Kathleen Fischer, the city’s finance director, said bonuses were wages.

Library employees used the public comment period during that meeting to encourage the board of trustees to take the money the city was offering, noting inflation was making life hard for everyone.

Learning they could use the $125,000 for bonuses, the library’s board of trustees opted to revisit the issue.

At Friday’s meeting, the committee presented five years of financials to bolster the point that the library could not sustain wage increases. The city’s contribution to the library has been flat during that time period.

There also was concern that the city’s budget had been patched together with one-time ARPA funds.

Melissa Kaprelian, who is the library board president as well as the City Council liaison, has repeatedly said the city has never restored the 10% reduction all city departments were required to make in 2021.

