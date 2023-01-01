Liars Club winner takes top honors for 2022 by poking fun at car prices

“That was pretty clever — pretty clever,” Tully said.
The Burlington Liars Club has been holding its Lie of the Year contest since 1930, with winners announced each New Year’s Day. Past winners have borrowed from such themes as the weather, politics and family life.
Lohnis, a retiree, said he has entered various tall tales for the past 10 years or more. He said he had almost given up hope of ever winning the contest.
He was surprised to get the call that he was the 2022 champion.
“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “That was kind of cool.”
The inspiration for his winning entry came from a TV commercial advertising cars for sale.
Lohnis is old enough to remember when a person could buy a new car for about $6,000. The TV commercial showed a new pickup truck that cost $54,000, with a cash rebate offer totaling $6,000 — which he found ironic.
“I just took that and embellished it a bit,” he said.
Other submissions awarded honorable mentions for 2022 were:
Wayne Everts of Salem“My dog is so confused with all the political whistle-blowers he doesn’t know which way to go or what to do.”
Dan Anderson
of Lake Geneva“I’m not saying that diesel fuel is expensive, but the bank has a loan officer next to the pump.”
Jim Wickert
of Sun Prairie“On Valentine’s Day I asked my wife whether she would like breakfast in bed. She said that would be very thoughtful, so I pushed the bed out into the kitchen. Even went to the extra effort of making sure that she could reach both the stove and the refrigerator. I didn’t even get a ‘thank you.’”
Jim Kubath of Burlington“For the past 15 years I have been unable to eat any of my favorite foods, such as Italian, Mexican, Greek or drink any beer. This is due to a very touchy stomach. I saw an article about a clinic in a country that shall go unnamed. I made contact with them about getting a stomach transplant with that of a goat. I had the operation done about a year ago. And when I returned home, my first meal was a huge place of spaghetti with extra sauce, and I drank several beers after which I ate the cans. I gotta say it wasn’t baaaaaaaaaaaaaaad.”
