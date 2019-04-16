Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — For some professional athletes, the playoffs can be a time of intense pressure, but for 10-year-old Racine resident Liamani Segura it's just another day in front of the microphone. 

Segura announced that she will be singing the national anthem on Wednesday in Milwaukee during game two of the first round of the NBA Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons.

Segura has sung in front of playoff crowds in previous years for the Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers, including the first game of the National League Division Series between the Brewers and Colorado Rockies last October. 

Recently, Segura sang the national anthem during the NCAA women's national basketball championship in Tampa Bay, Fla. on April 7 between the University of Notre Dame and Baylor University.

Segura has been performing the national anthem before crowds at sporting events since she was 6.

