RACINE — It’s been 10 years since the The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin opened its doors in April 2009, and despite a “shoestring budget” over the years, Executive Director Barb Farrar said the center has no plans to slow down.
“We are just really fortunate to still be here,” Farrar said. “We are so fortunate to be the size of city that we are and have the demographics that we have to be able to have a center that I think is still making an impact in the community,” Farrar said.
The center provides support, education, resources and advocacy to people of all sexual orientations and gender identities, and serves Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties, as well as Lake County, Ill.
Center staff help people dealing with homelessness, domestic abuse, the loss of their job or who are struggling with mental health issues.
“When people walk in the door, sometimes they are nervous, but we treat everybody equally and sit down with folks and find out what is going on with them,” Farrar said. “If they are in crisis, we try to de-escalate that and get them the resources that they need.”
The organization recently worked with Racine Mayor Cory Mason to push the City Council to pass an ordinance banning conversion therapy in the city.
“Our relationship with the mayor’s office has been really, really wonderful. He is so supportive of us and the center,” Farrar said. “We will be working with the Mayor’s Office to create other ideas to make Racine a welcoming town, to residents and visitors.”
‘Out in this world’
To celebrate the accomplishments of the past 10 years, the idea of holding a 10th anniversary gala was introduced. The “Out in This World” 10-year celebration gala is set for Oct. 19 at the Racine Masonic Center, 1012 Main St., Racine.
“We thought it would be a really great time to celebrate all those who have helped us get to this point,” Farrar said.
The center has invited past board members, volunteers and previous executive directors to come celebrate the center’s 10th anniversary. “Anybody who played an influential role, we are trying to recognize the people who helped us get here,” Farrar said.
The public also is invited to attend the event, which will feature dinner, dancing, auctions and a wine pull, as well as a drag show featuring drag queens from Hamburger Mary’s in Milwaukee.
Auction prizes include a weeklong stay at a cottage in Michigan, a scooter and a 10-person dinner prepared by a volunteer at their home.
Tickets for the dinner, dancing and live auction are $100. Tickets to attend the dance only are $25.
As part of the event, Farrar said a video will feature the very people who have kept the center going over the years, including Dale Estes, a center employee of five years; Sabrina Gillis, an volunteer who runs support groups at the center; and Rae Antczak, who has assisted the center with outreach and trainer.
Farrar called the three “future leaders.” It also will feature other center supporters, volunteers and board members.
The center is still seeking sponsors for the gala. To donate to The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, go to www.lgbtsewi.org. Donations can be made director to the gala or to the center.
