LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin celebrates with city leaders the MEI score of 100

RACINE — The LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin hosted a celebration last week following the announcement the city received a perfect score on the Municipal Equality Index.

Only 120 municipalities across the country received a perfect score of 100.

The score cities receive is based on non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on the issue of LGBT equality. The assessment is the product of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

Barb Farrar, the executive director of the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin, on Dec. 13 thanked the many people who have shown their support for a more equitable city, which included city employees, allies, allies in churches, and allies who show up at Pride for visible support — to name just a few.

The love outweighs the hate, she said, and spoke of her pride in the city that acted with intentionality to value and protect the LGBT community.

Before Cory Mason was elected, he was told the city’s MEI score was 29, and he knew he would have to get to work on that right away, he said.

Just two years later the score jumped to 86, and in 2022 the score was a perfect 100.

He said that score required the cooperation of many city departments and the city council.

“I’m proud to be the mayor of a place that is a welcoming and inclusive community where you can be the best and most authentic version of yourself, where you can be loved for who you are,” Mason said.

One of the changes to public law mentioned at the meeting was the prohibition on conversion therapy for people younger than 18 years old.

Some of the issues addressed by the city also included:

The city expanded the non-discrimination ordinance.

The city appointed an LGBTQ+ liaison in the mayor’s office and police department.

The city expanded health coverage to those who identify as trans or nonbinary.

The city improved its hate crime reporting procedures.

Shay King is president of the board at the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin. They shared that 10 years ago, when they first moved to southeast Wisconsin, they were stunned to find a place where they could come out and be themselves.

“This year, when I realized I was able to buy a home, Racine was the only place that I could imagine putting down roots,” King said.

“I didn’t grow up in Racine nor did I grow up in an accepting home,” King continued. “When I realized as a child that I was queer, I quickly realized that came with a lot of resistance that I had to put up just to be myself and figure out who I was becoming.”

King added, “Friends, neighbors, coworkers, everybody I met, they may have questions about my identity, but not once did I meet someone who would not accept me for who I was.”

“That was shocking for me,” they added. “I hadn’t realized that I could live so open.”

Carl Hubbard was previously the president of the board and spoke of how proud he was of the achievement of the community.

“That number 100 is more than just a number,” he said. “It’s a reflection of a quality of life. It’s a reflection of a feeling of inclusion.”

He added the number 100 also means that “ineffective and harmful therapies” cannot lawfully be used on people under the age of 18 — reference to the fight he helped lead to prohibit conversion therapies on people under the age of 18.

Racine is one of ten cities in Wisconsin that actually extends protections to people in housing, in employment, in public accommodations.

“That doesn’t exist everywhere,” he said.

Wendy Stout, the state director for the Human Rights Campaign, spoke of the importance of working with municipalities to ensure they are places that are equitable and welcoming for all.

Stout has worked closely with the city.

“I’m proud of all of those that were involved and their dedication to making Racine a place where all people, no matter who they love or how they identify, feel like this is a welcoming place to live,” she said.

While everyone agreed there was work left to be done, and there was reason to be concerned since attacks on LGBT centers have increased, they thought it was also important to celebrate the achievements.

In Photos: Racine Pride Day 2022 In the crowd Bronna and Sandy Nicole Cherrek and Jodi Hentzell Stephan St. Amand and Stacy Malacara Loving Family Brittany and Isaiah Rev. Kaye Glennon Rose Antczak Grace Cajiuat Rose in the crowd "Drag queens are fabulous" Brittany Kugler Greta Neubauer Christina Dressier A brew city sister Alderman CJ Rouse Mason and Farrar Stephan St. Amand Lily and Melissa Ruta Melissa Warner Mike Rude Grace Knapp Cory Mason Jr. Rose and Arain