RACINE — Even though a package of bills aiming to address issues in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered community has been introduced in the state Legislature, some elected officials and members of the LGBT community believe that more work can be done.
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, has been soliciting ideas for future legislation and has been taking an active role in listening to the concerns of the LGBT community or those who have close relationships to that community.
Neubauer along with the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin, which is located in Racine, co-hosted “LGBTQ+ Community Conversation” on Thursday at the John Bryant Center, where roughly 30 attendees shared and listened to each other’s stories and problems.
A representative from Racine Mayor Cory Mason’s office also was in attendance.
The discussion ranged on topics from people’s individual coming out stories, to raising a gay child, to finding gay-friendly businesses, to educating teachers and other members of the community about LGBT issues.
Barb Farrar, executive director of the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin, was surprised by the number of people who attended the event.
“That shows that people of all walks of life are interested in making Racine better for the LGBT community,” Farrar said.
Finding solutions
Some of the ideas discussed involved educating businesses and individuals about better ways of interacting with the LGBT community.
The LGBT Center offers “safe zone training,” which provides education to different groups about gender and sexual identities. Some suggested it would be a good idea to offer similar training for individuals, faith groups and neighborhoods.
Another idea was to allow for members to the LGBT community to be able to change their name without publishing a notice in a local newspaper, which is required to legally change your name in Wisconsin.
But for future events, Farrar hopes to have more people attend who may have a different opinion.
“Our approach has always been to do the right thing and to have those conversations,” Farrar said. “At the same time, true change comes from the ground up and often that’s how (change) is going to occur.”
Neubauer said inviting other groups to be part of the conversation could improve the dialogue between the LGBT community and those with different opinions.
“I do think that often once folks start talking about it, once folks know someone personally who identifies as LGBTQ, the conversation changes,” Neubauer said. “As much as we can attend these types of brainstorming events we also need to have public events to share folks’ personal stories and try to relate about things we all share, like caring about our families and kids and wanting the best for our neighbors and friends.”
