 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA
topical alert featured
LETTER FROM THE PUBLISHER

Letter From the Publisher: Unlimited digital access this week, thanks to Carpetland U.S.A.

  • 0
Carpetland U.S.A. Flooring Center

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in southeast Wisconsin, we are excited to announce that during the week of Dec. 19–26, all members of our communities will have unlimited and free access to our websites at JournalTimes.com, KenoshaNews.com and LakeGenevaNews.net.

This program is presented through the generous sponsorship of Carpetland U.S.A. It is one way we are giving back to the community during this holiday season.

Since our inception, we have partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver the best in advertising, news coverage and sponsorships throughout our community.

Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and the people just like you who live in them. With a great partner like Carpetland U.S.A., we can present unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the holidays.

We have seen record-setting trends in page views, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper, and through our digital platforms. When you log on, you can expect robust local content, photo galleries, videos and much, much more. We strive to cover the things that matter to you.

People are also reading…

Our hope is that you take this week to enjoy all our websites have to offer. Thank you to Carpetland U.S.A., for their partnership in making this possible. We would both like to wish you a happy holiday season, and a wonderful and joyous end to 2021.

Looking for another way to celebrate the holidays this season? Head outside under the stars and catch comet Leonard, aka the “Christmas comet.” You have from now until Dec. 25 to see it!
+1 
Mark Lewis, publisher and president of Wisconn Valley Media Group

Lewis
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Car salesman surprises woman with free car

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News