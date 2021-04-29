Let's twist at The Nash again: Popular downtown restaurant/music venue to reopen Saturday

Mark Porcaro, owner of The Nash, said the restaurant is also looking forward to welcoming back its Nash Indian Riders group for motorcycle riders.

What about the menu?

Hoppenjan said the hiatus was also an opportunity for the restaurant to revamp its menu.

“We wanted to keep it simple, but the quality the best,” Hoppenjan said.

The menu is keeping customer favorites, like its battered chicken tenders and mac and cheese; but there’s also a new premise, Hoppenjan said, of working with other local businesses to provide an elevated menu.

“We thought, ‘Why not tie in what’s proven to be the best?’” Hoppenjan said.

The restaurant, for example, is working with Houmann’s Fish & Seafood in Racine and Tenuta’s Deli in Kenosha for its Italian sausage. The Italian beef used in the sandwiches will be made specially by Sandy Parise, whose husband works at the dealership.