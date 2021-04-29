 Skip to main content
Let's twist at The Nash again: Popular downtown restaurant/music venue to reopen Saturday
MORE MUSIC, REVAMPED MENU

Let's twist at The Nash again: Popular downtown restaurant/music venue to reopen Saturday

Dancing at the Nash last summer

Craig and Patty Aude of Racine share a kiss on the dance floor during Sounds on the Square at The Nash last June.

 Christina Lieffring

RACINE — When The Nash restaurant in Downtown Racine announced it would be temporarily closing back in November, customers were saddened, but also marked their calendars for the beloved music venue’s reopening date.

“Can’t wait for your outdoor music again,” wrote one customer on the restaurant’s Facebook post announcing its hiatus.

“We’ll be back when you are,” wrote another.

“People were excited,” said Dan Hoppenjan, general manager at Porcaro car dealerships who also oversees operations at the Nash. “They were curious to see what we were up to.”

A bit delayed from the target opening date of March 1, The Nash is finally reopening at 11 a.m. this Saturday with a revamped menu and a stronger focus on music.

The first day will be kicked off by being a stop for a Wine Walk event, with a performance by Ben Mulwana — a Uganda-born, Wisconsin-raised guitarist — at 5 p.m.

Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director, headshot

Kruse

“Their re-opening is exciting,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corporation, which is hosting the Wine Walk, in an email. “Between the live music, great food and fantastic staff, we are lucky to have The Nash in our downtown and are thrilled they are back open.”

“We just want to bring something positive to downtown,” Hoppenjan said. “We’re looking forward to a very open, fun summer.”

A summer of sounds

Hoppenjan said the restaurant hopes to reintroduce itself as more of a music venue, while still maintaining the quality of its food.

The Nash has popularly hosted local musicians since its opening, including during downtown’s concert series, Saturday Sounds on the Square.

Hoppenjan said The Nash’s goal is to host 1 to 2 bands every week. It is also rebranding its Tuesday Night Thunder — also known as T.N.T. — to Thursday Night Thunder.

“A lot of the local band favorites will return this summer,” said Hoppenjan.

Hoppenjan noted The Nash is one of the largest outside music venues with ample outdoor seating in the area, so the team wanted to work on honing that in.

“We want to make sure The Nash is a destination,” Hoppenjan said.

Mark Porcaro, owner of The Nash, said the restaurant is also looking forward to welcoming back its Nash Indian Riders group for motorcycle riders.

Last summer at the Nash

People dance at The Nash during the first day of Saturday Sounds on the Square, which coincided with the first day of summer, last June. 

What about the menu?

Hoppenjan said the hiatus was also an opportunity for the restaurant to revamp its menu.

“We wanted to keep it simple, but the quality the best,” Hoppenjan said.

The menu is keeping customer favorites, like its battered chicken tenders and mac and cheese; but there’s also a new premise, Hoppenjan said, of working with other local businesses to provide an elevated menu.

“We thought, ‘Why not tie in what’s proven to be the best?’” Hoppenjan said.

The restaurant, for example, is working with Houmann’s Fish & Seafood in Racine and Tenuta’s Deli in Kenosha for its Italian sausage. The Italian beef used in the sandwiches will be made specially by Sandy Parise, whose husband works at the dealership.

Hoppenjan, Porcaro and Anthony Porcaro, vice president of operations in the Porcaro group, said they grew accustomed to Parise’s homemade cooking she often brought into the dealership, and they wanted to bring it to The Nash.

For more information on The Nash’s reopening, new menu and future concerts, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheNASH2017.

