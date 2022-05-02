'Let's bounce back,' Racine mayor says in announcing free city events

RACINE — The COVID-19 pandemic might have knocked everyone down a bit, but the City of Racine is inviting residents to bounce back.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason has announced three “Racine Bounces Back” events, with job opportunities, public services, and a little fun and games.

“The last two years have been challenging for all of us,” Mason said. “We’re excited to be able to connect with residents in person again to tell them about all their city has to offer.”

The events, which are free and open to the public, are scheduled for:

May 4 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Avenue

May 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Avenue

May 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive

Participants will be able to learn about and sign up for city programs and services; apply for city jobs and learn about careers with the city; and apply for a new summer youth jobs program.

The program also will include snacks, kids activities, bounce houses, and giveaways, as well as raffle prizes.

Mason urged Racine residents to make “Racine Bounces Back” a fun outing.

“Bring the kids, reconnect with your neighbors, apply for city jobs, and learn about the resources available to city residents,” he said.

No registration is necessary.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0