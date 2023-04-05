RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason has earned his second full term as mayor as the majority of Racine voters favored him over challenger Henry Perez.

Mason gathered a total of 8,596 votes, according to unofficial election results. Perez received 6,376 votes.

Of the 14,972 total votes cast, Perez received 42.6% and Mason received 57.4%, winning by 14.8 percentage points.

Mason, a former teachers union staffer and state legislative staffer, served in the state Assembly for 10 years before moving into City Hall. He won a special election for mayor in 2017 after his predecessor resigned, and then was elected to a full four-year term in 2019.

Mason, 50, will stay in office for the next four years at a salary of $82,201 a year. He noted he was honored and proud to have won this election by a larger margin than he won his first election.

In September 2017, according to unofficial results, Mason won the special election by gathering 38.32% of the vote, with Sandy Weidner not far behind at 33.03% of the vote, a difference of 5.29%.

After receiving results at a watch party Tuesday night at The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave., Mason said he had a deep feeling of gratitude.

“It has been an extraordinary four years, and I am so deeply honored to have won the trust and confidence of the citizens of Racine to serve as your mayor for another four years,” Mason said.

Although the mayor’s office is nonpartisan, Mason is a longtime Democrat who once served as a Democratic state lawmaker. Perez, on the other hand, describes himself as a conservative who supported former Republican President Donald Trump.

Mason noted he’s worked hard to create safe and healthy neighborhoods, lift up the middle class and build a stronger and better community.

A February primary resulted in Mason leading with 43% of the vote, followed by Perez with 30% and a third candidate, Jim DeMatthew, finished out of the running with 27%.

Perez, 62, an alderman, was formerly a police officer in Miami, Florida, moved to Racine in 2005 and was elected to the City Council in 2013, serving for the past 10 years. He ran for a seat on the Racine County Board last year but lost.

Perez did not return multiple phone calls requesting comment.

However, Perez posted to Facebook on Wednesday conceding the race and thanking his supporters.

“Unfortunately, it was not my time,” Perez wrote. “I am saddened as to where our city will go as we continue in darkness … Please pray for our (Racine City) Council as we continue to make decisions that will affect us within 2 weeks of passing the items. And pray for Cory Mason, too.”

Perez wrote on Facebook that “there may be other opportunities in the future. Let’s remember to keep our heads up and moving forward.”

Mason said he thanks Perez for running because it gave voters a choice, even though it became contentious at times.

“It gave voters a very clear choice about whether they wanted to move forward with a progressive vision for the future, or a different vision for the future that was different than the path that we’ve been on,” Mason said. “We’ve made some amazing progress in the last four years. We are going to keep the work going. There’s so much progress to be made and we’re going to do that together … Let’s move forward.”

Racine Mayor Cory Mason's election night watch party, in photos Mason speaks to media Mason speaks to attendees Father rubs his eyes Mason rubs his eyes Cory Mason watches for election results Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice election results on TV Cory and Rebecca Mason Cory and Rebecca Mason Acceptance speech