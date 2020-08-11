Less than 30 days after approval, Horlick complex redevelopment project breaks ground

RACINE — Gold-painted shovels hit the ground Monday morning to celebrate the start of the Horlick Malted Milk complex redevelopment project.
Several city officials, representatives from J. Jeffers and Co. and contractors took part in the ceremonial groundbreaking, which comes almost exactly 30 days after the City Council approved the development agreement with J. Jeffers on July 8.
“I told everyone at that time that we could get started in 30 days,” said Joshua Jeffers, president and CEO of J. Jeffers. “As you can see, I wasn’t kidding.”
The project schedule projects it will bring 136 rental units by the end of 2021 and that’s only the first $40 million out of the estimated $100 redevelopment of the complex, which will convert the over 100-year old, mostly-abandoned one-time malted milk factory to a mixed-use development that will include commercial, hotel and dining spaces.
“You have to be a bit of a visionary to see what this could be as opposed to what it is,” Mayor Cory Mason said. “I’m confident that a year from now people are going to look at it and be really excited about how we’re transforming this part of the community.”
The vision
Work had already started on the building at 2100 Northwestern Ave., which will be converted into 60 affordable apartments, which Jeffers said should be open for occupancy by May 2021. Similar to the Gold Medal Lofts project on Packard Avenue near 16th Street, which was officially opened in June, Jeffers is partnering with Lutheran Social Services to administer the affordable housing section.
Next spring, J. Jeffers will start construction on 2200 Northwestern Ave., which will be converted into 76 market-rate rental units which will become available before the end of the year.
In addition to reconstructing the apartments, the company will lay the groundwork and update the site’s infrastructure to facilitate further redevelopment. J. Jeffers owns nine of the 17 properties on the 12.7-acre site and announced during the groundbreaking it had gained site control for two additional buildings.
“I’ve been really impressed with the support and cooperation we’ve seen from the other adjacent properties owners in the district,” Jeffers said. “Everyone has been very supportive.”
The city created a new tax-increment district, TID No. 25, for the project in June and transferred $3.15 million from TID No. 14, which is located at the Walker Manufacturing site, to TID 25.
The City Council also unanimously approved a development agreement with J. Jeffers for the project, the details of which have not been disclosed to the public and were discussed in closed session.
