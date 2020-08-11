Less than 30 days after approval, Horlick complex redevelopment project breaks ground

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Gold-painted shovels hit the ground Monday morning to celebrate the start of the Horlick Malted Milk complex redevelopment project.

Several city officials, representatives from J. Jeffers and Co. and contractors took part in the ceremonial groundbreaking, which comes almost exactly 30 days after the City Council approved the development agreement with J. Jeffers on July 8.

“I told everyone at that time that we could get started in 30 days,” said Joshua Jeffers, president and CEO of J. Jeffers. “As you can see, I wasn’t kidding.”

The project schedule projects it will bring 136 rental units by the end of 2021 and that’s only the first $40 million out of the estimated $100 redevelopment of the complex, which will convert the over 100-year old, mostly-abandoned one-time malted milk factory to a mixed-use development that will include commercial, hotel and dining spaces.

“You have to be a bit of a visionary to see what this could be as opposed to what it is,” Mayor Cory Mason said. “I’m confident that a year from now people are going to look at it and be really excited about how we’re transforming this part of the community.”

The vision