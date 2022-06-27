 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4TH FEST

LeRoy Butler will be grand marshal of 4th Fest parade this year

LeRoy Butler visits

LeRoy Butler, a former All-Pro safety for the Green Bay Packers, talks to children at Giese Elementary School, 5120 Byrd Ave., on Nov. 19, 2014, during an anti-bullying presentation at the school. Butler, whose visit to the school was sponsored by the Racine Automotive Group, spent about an hour with the students talking about bullying and other life lessons from his childhood in Florida.

 GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo
LeRoy Butler

Butler

RACINE — Pro Football Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler will be the grand marshal of the 2022 4th Fest of Greater Racine parade.

Butler, a Florida native and Green Bay Packers legend, now lives locally. When he was told he was to be inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year, he was surprised at his in-laws' home in Mount Pleasant.

This year's pre-parade is to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 4, and will formally begin at 9 a.m.

07052021-JT-4TH_PARADE-GSP

A boy waves from a South Shore Fire Truck Monday morning, July 5, 2021, during the 4th Fest of Greater Racine’s Fourth of July parade. Spectators were treated to many of their favorites including antique cars, the Iwo Jima presentation, service men and women, floats and award-winning marching bands. The year’s theme was “United We Stand.”
LeRoy Butler celebrates

LeRoy Butler celebrates with fans during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 24, 1995, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The Green Bay Packers won that game 24-19, with Butler contributing six solo tackles and a pass deflection.

“As a member of this community, a former Green Bay Packers player, and a Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductee, we are very excited to have him take part in our community’s parade,” Anna Clementi, 4th Fest Board member, said in Monday's announcement about the honor for Butler. “It is fitting to honor Mr. Butler this year as the year that he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and for the ways he supports this community.”

A special memorial float will also be in the parade, honoring Curt Barnes and Chuck Beth, both former 4th Fest Board members. “We are honoring these two gentlemen for their many years of supporting not only the 4th of July parade but also for their dedication to the community and other nonprofit organizations,” Clementi said.

For up-to-date information about the 4th Fest of Greater Racine parade and fireworks, go to racine4thfest.org or their Facebook page "4th Fest of Greater Racine, Inc."

