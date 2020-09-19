LeRoy Butler to speak at Christian Faith Fellowship New Sanctuary celebration on Sunday

Posthumously honored will be Officer John Hetland, the 24-year veteran of the Racine Police Department who was killed while intervening in an attempted armed robbery on June 17, 2019 at Teezer’s Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave.

“Leaders, regular citizens and businesses in the community have been doing above and beyond,” said Pastor Willie Scott. “We want to celebrate them for giving back and making sure our community not only survives but thrives.

“We have a lot of negative news right now. I think we should celebrate how God has touched the hearts of these people to help our community. We want to highlight the good that’s happening in our community, the people who are helping us move forward.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony is to take place outdoors on the church grounds, with social distancing and mask-wearing practiced. Attendees can either sit on chairs outdoors or in their cars. The celebration gathering is also planned to be streamed live on Facebook.

For more information, call Christian Faith Fellowship Church-Racine at 262-631-0196 or 262-412-2624. Information is also available online at cffcracine.org or the church’s Facebook page.

