LeRoy Butler to speak at Christian Faith Fellowship New Sanctuary celebration on Sunday

CALEDONIA — Christian Faith Fellowship Church-Racine is scheduled to host a “New Sanctuary Celebration” at 5 p.m. Sunday at the church, 3303 Nicholson Road in the Franksville area of Caledonia.
Former Green Bay Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler is scheduled to be the keynote speaker.
The 250-member congregation, founded in 2006, is co-pastored by husband-and-wife ministers Willie and Patricia Scott. Christian Faith Fellowship Church met at various sites in Racine before moving to its present 12-acre site in 2014 with the construction of its present 350-seat church. Building as funds were available, work on a new 700-seat sanctuary began in 2017, with members both funding and building the new addition with time, talent and treasure.
The greater Racine community is invited to join Christian Faith Fellowship members in celebrating the congregation’s ongoing progress constructing their new sanctuary and also acknowledging those who have generously given in support of the project, including honorees Justin and Jody Niemyjski, Beardsley Construction, Roman’s Grading Service, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Gleason Redi-Mix.
Recognition of service
Also scheduled to be honored at the celebration are community and government leaders who have contributed to lifting the greater Racine community up during these challenging times of social unrest and pandemic — Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Racine Police Chief Art Howell, Bishop L.L. Kirby of St. Paul Greater Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Ernest Ni’a of Wayman AME Church, and Pastor Melvin Hargrove of Zoe Outreach Ministries.
Posthumously honored will be Officer John Hetland, the 24-year veteran of the Racine Police Department who was killed while intervening in an attempted armed robbery on June 17, 2019 at Teezer’s Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave.
“Leaders, regular citizens and businesses in the community have been doing above and beyond,” said Pastor Willie Scott. “We want to celebrate them for giving back and making sure our community not only survives but thrives.
“We have a lot of negative news right now. I think we should celebrate how God has touched the hearts of these people to help our community. We want to highlight the good that’s happening in our community, the people who are helping us move forward.”
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony is to take place outdoors on the church grounds, with social distancing and mask-wearing practiced. Attendees can either sit on chairs outdoors or in their cars. The celebration gathering is also planned to be streamed live on Facebook.
For more information, call Christian Faith Fellowship Church-Racine at 262-631-0196 or 262-412-2624. Information is also available online at cffcracine.org or the church’s Facebook page.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.