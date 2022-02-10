LeRoy Butler got the Hall of Fame news in Mount Pleasant, from Charles Woodson

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Knock on the front door came as scheduled at 8 a.m., with stealth and military precision.

It came as LeRoy Butler was being interviewed in the kitchen of his in-laws' house in Mount Pleasant early on Jan 27. The Green Bay Packers safety did not know that the interview was part of a ruse to keep him occupied until The Knock. No one in the family moved to answer the door, telling him to do it.

One of Butler’s clothing choices that morning — a Packers sweatshirt — was a good one, because when he answered the door, he saw Charles Woodson, a fellow former Packer. Woodson had flown in from Orlando, Florida, to deliver the news that Butler would be named a 2022 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio in a nationally broadcast show on Feb. 10.

Woodson, who was wearing his gold Pro Football Hall of Fame blazer, like the one Butler will be wearing during enshrinement ceremonies this summer, was not alone. Four SUVs also brought Jim Porter, president of the Hall of Fame; reporter Steve Wyche of the NFL Network; and film, lighting, and sound crews, all standing in the driveway in the early-morning cold, waiting to surprise Butler.

A handful of people were in on the ruse, which Julia Burney Witherspoon of the Cops ’N Kids Reading Center, a family friend, helped arrange. Butler’s wife, Genesis, had kept the secret for a week.

Butler said his mind was “blank” when he opened the door and saw Woodson: “I didn’t wrap my head around why he was there. When I saw everybody, that was shocking.”

Woodson addressed him by his team nickname: “Roylee, welcome to the Hall of Fame!”

He had been a finalist in past years. “You never know how you’ll react when you get news you’ve been expecting," Butler said. "It can be compared to if a young lady wanting a certain guy to marry her and he finally asks. I know what it feels like now … the longer you’re dating … then all of a sudden, you give up, and then it happens. It’s pretty remarkable!”

Member of the All-1990s team

Butler played for the Green Bay Packers from 1990-2001. A member of the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team, he was the first player in league history to have 20 interceptions and 20 sacks in a career. Named to four All-Pro teams, he finished his career with 38 interceptions and 20½ sacks in 181 regular-season games.

He also invented the Lambeau Leap on Dec. 26, 1993, when he jumped into the stands in the south end zone of Lambeau Field after scoring a touchdown against the then-Los Angeles Raiders.

Butler, 53, grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, a Dallas Cowboys fan from the age of 5. “When I was drafted (in 1990 as a second round pick from Florida State), I had to learn about the (Packers) fan base and history. It was the best decision they ever made, and I made. I like that the fans are shareholders. I like that kind of history.

"It is truly amazing, the fabric of the state and the fans. In Green Bay they don’t have (professional) basketball or baseball. It’s almost like a college football town, like a university. It’s just the Packers. They wear it year-round.”

A difficult childhood

On Jan. 26, 1997, he helped bring a Super Bowl championship to those Packers fans. He reflected on his journey to the Vince Lombardi Trophy that night in New Orleans.

“Oh my goodness. An African-American kid, poverty, the dream of one day getting out of the projects. I remember telling my mom I want to play in the NFL when I was a special-needs kid.” The Pittsburgh Steelers beat his beloved Cowboys in 1976 and 1979. “I was so upset, I was crying like a baby. My mom (Eunice Butler) said, ‘One day you can win a Super Bowl,’ and that is the only thing that made me feel better. I stopped crying.”

He was racially tormented in school. “I opened my locker and there was a noose in it or a KKK mask, something every day.” He felt he could not react to it. “God was navigating my ship in these waters.” Then came that victorious Super Bowl XXXI game. “I just remember saying this is what Heaven is like. There is no way I should beat the odds, living in the most crime riddled projects in Jacksonville, wearing hand-me-downs …”

Butler was moved at Super Bowl XXXI by a poster alluding to 30 years of “misery” for Packer fans waiting for another championship.

“I waited my whole life and these people … 1968, the year I was born (and the year of the Packers last Super Bowl win) … this is what Heaven is like. I don’t think people really believed what I went through. People think because you have a jersey on, you grew up in a mansion with Rolls Royces.

"To win a Super Bowl, that was amazing. It’s like a lottery ticket. They give it to you. What’s this for? You can cash it in 25, 30 years from now. Adversity can strike but I know I have that ticket. I can only lose it if I get arrested. As long as you do exactly what God wants you to do, you can cash that ticket. Every year you get closer.” And then, “eureka! January 26 (1997) I get a chance to cash that ticket and win the Super Bowl! Those waters smoothed out like it was pavement. I went through all the waves!”

The late Reggie White is the teammate he admired most for his off-field contributions to society, he said.

“He wanted everyone to know that you could be saved and be a normal person," Butler said of White, an ordained minister. "You can hang out. You can even drink a beer. You can do normal stuff. You don’t have to walk around with your Bible all the time. He’s the most impactful person I ever knew. Reggie taught me how to do that.”

They enjoyed dropping by a Salvation Army shelter or a church with no advance notice, “just pop up on them,” perhaps once a month. People were surprised.

“‘ Why are you all here? Players don’t do that.’ We would just drive by a church and just go in there. No one knew. We just sat in the back. Then they started to notice (after seeing a check for $5,000 in the collection plate). Our teammates thought it was crazy, but you can be a normal person and be saved. Just be yourself.”

Butler said he never felt racial animosity in Green Bay, contrary to what he was told to expect. “No one ever called me the N-word,” he said. He shopped at Pick ’n Save: “I always wanted to be the person that people could walk up to and be approachable. I stayed 10 minutes from the stadium.”

Diversity in NFL management

Butler expressed concern about the lack of diversity in the league’s ownership roster and head coaching ranks, speaking two weeks before former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the NFL.

“This (playoff) weekend it was a bunch of African-American coordinators, and they were very visible," Butler said. "It’s up to the owners. Until you get ownership to say I want to give someone that opportunity, the Rooney Rule notwithstanding. You get numb to it, you just move on. The most you get is 3, maybe 4 African-American head coaches, but lots of African-American coordinators that are very visible, that will help. I would like to see a woman head coach one year, just like I think we are getting an African-American on the Supreme Court. When I was growing up I didn’t think that was possible.

“There is no African-American ownership. Michael Jordan owns his team in the NBA, so, OK, maybe this is a possibility. The general managers have to do their part. It’s not us that are going to make the change, it’s going to be our kids. They are the ones, 65-70% players are African-American, and there are only 2 or 3 African-American coaches. Something is wrong with that. There are no qualified minorities to be head coaches? Our kids are going to figure that out.

"You can only go so far … I remember my mom having that discussion with me … it is up to the fans to say 'Let’s see something different.' The owners, white males in their 70s, they are stuck in their ways. They are not looking to do anything progressive, but their kids. That’s when we all come together. That’s America. Everyone gets a seat at the table. Those people are shrinking. That’s going to push out these racists, bigots. Or they may say I’ve looked at it wrong, we can all make money. Until the politics of it get out, it’s going to be more of the same.”

He reflected on the Packers' Aaron Rodgers conundrum. “I think they’re going to meet and talk about it. There’s no road map or playbook how you depart from a Hall of Fame quarterback and Hall of Fame franchise. The Packers will want to determine how long Rodgers can play, and at what level, as well as determine the direction of the team.” The Packers may find it advantageous to build for the future by picking up draft picks from an AFC team in exchange for Rodgers, while moving forward at quarterback with Jordan Love, their first round pick in 2020. Butler hopes for an “amicable departure,” however, and whenever, Rodgers leaves Green Bay, unlike Brett Favre’s acrimonious departure in 2008: “You don’t want it like that.”

Passionate chef

Football is not all that defines Butler. He is also a passionate chef. He has written seven cookbooks and has more than 1,800 pots. He tries to meet the cooks when he easts out.

Would he rather talk about cooking or football?

“Everyone likes cooking and only certain people like football. When you talk cooking, it brings everyone into the conversation. When you talk football, it eliminates some people. It depends who you are around.” No matter, he has found a way to combine both passions with his line of LeRoy Leaps Green 'n Gold Game Day Brats.

When Butler was young, his mother took him to the Salvation Army for a toy giveaway. He told her he didn’t want any toys, he only wanted a new shirt, one that he could rip the sales tag off of. Vicki Durham, his sister, found him a new white T-shirt. It was too big for him, but she she tied it around him so he could wear it.

That was 50 years ago. His wardrobe has evolved since then, to a No. 36 green and gold Packers jersey, and, soon, to a gold Pro Football Hall of Fame blazer.

Editor’s Note: This report and the accompanying photographs were held for publication until after Thursday night’s televised NFL Honors awards show under an agreement with the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

