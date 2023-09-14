RACINE — Since 2020, Peyton Larson and her family have held a lemonade stand on her birthday to raise money for the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin.

And as Peyton prepares to turn 10, her lemonade stand will return Saturday.

Peyton was born in 2013 and was diagnosed with Down syndrome.

Her mom Amy Larson said the family found DSAW shortly after Peyton was diagnosed, and the organization helped them navigate the diagnosis.

The idea for a lemonade stand started when Peyton turned 7 in September 2020 during the pandemic and in the midst of virtual learning. The family still wanted to do something special for her, so they decided to celebrate with a lemonade stand, Amy said.

Amy posted information to NextDoor and Facebook and said nearly 100 people came by to celebrate Peyton, social distance with lemonade and donate to DSAW.

During the first year’s lemonade stand, Amy said they raised almost $800.

“We were very thrilled,” Amy said. “We did not set any expectations for the day, because we didn’t know if anyone would even come out because we were dealing with COVID.”

The Larsons have held the stand every year since and have raised about $7,200 for DSAW.

Each year, the fundraising goes to Peyton’s team for DSAW’s Down Syndrome Awareness Walk at the Milwaukee Zoo.

Amy said the family’s fundraising goal this year is $3,000.

Amy said Peyton, who is now a fourth grader at Gilmore Fine Arts, looks forward to the lemonade stand every year because she loves lemonade and being around people.

“She gets really excited,” Amy said “When people come by, whether she knows them or not, she always likes to run out and give everybody a hug.”

The lemonade stand will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6015 Finch Lane in Caledonia.

Amy said those who cannot make it to the event but would like to donate can do so at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/statewide2023/team/927006.