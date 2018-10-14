RACINE COUNTY — For many voters heading to the polls on Nov. 6, no introductions are needed for the candidates running for Assembly District 62 representative.
Running for the post are Democrat John Lehman, a former state legislator who served at various times in the Assembly and Senate and ran as the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in 2014, and Republican candidate Robert Wittke Jr., who is president of the Racine Unified School District.
Incumbent Tom Weatherston, R-Caledonia, opted not to run for re-election.
The 62nd District includes all but one small subdivision in Caledonia, portions of far north Racine, the villages of North Bay and Wind Point, and the towns of Norway and Raymond.
Following are questions posed to the candidates and their answers, in alphabetical order:
Outline your concerns and or ideas for school and university funding:
Lehman: Public school funding got a boost in the last biennial budget but still suffers from severe cuts made by Gov. Walker and the Republic legislature in the previous six years. The creation of two unequal public school systems (one regular and one vouchers) by Gov. Walker and the Republican legislature has stressed funding severely. I support Tony Evers’ strong school spending proposal, especially an increase for special education and counseling services, which would help Racine Unified.
The University of Wisconsin system should remain affordable but the current tuition freeze without a “backfill” of corresponding General Purpose Revenue dollars has started to harm quality and offerings. Tuition should float with peer institutions in the Big 10 and other states but the legislature needs to insure quality and lower student debt with its policies.
Wittke: My primary concern is that we make the investments in our education system to provide the next generation with the skills needed to realize the future opportunities coming to the state. The largest funded program in the state budget is our K-12 education system. It must remain our top priority. We need to ensure parents have a choice where their children go to school, protect the taxpayer and invest in hands-on programs so students develop skills that enable them to be more career ready when they graduate. I believe there is too much focus on the amount of funding and not enough on getting results from the way it is spent. From my role on the Board of Education, I understand the importance of making evidence based decisions in allocating resources for improving and sustaining student achievement. Three areas that will require attention in the next budget cycle are the method by which special education expenditures are funded, sustainable funding for mental health initiatives, and the cost of transforming curriculum to match the technology advances in the workplace.
I am committed to keeping college affordable for our students and families and investing in higher education to maintain our world-class university system and technical colleges. Businesses in the construction trades, manufacturing, healthcare, and other service industries cannot find enough qualified employees. We must continue to invest in our technical colleges which play a vital role in building this workforce. I support investments to make dual credit programs available to more of our high school students. We must continue to better align our K-12 system with local businesses, community organizations, technical colleges and university partners so our students are trained, mentored, and prepared to join the workforce with 21st century skill sets. I also believe we should consider incentives and loan forgiveness programs to retain our college graduates within the state, especially in the medical, dental, and teaching professions, to locate in underserved areas of the state.
Outline your concerns and ideas for roads and transportation funding:
Lehman: It’s time to stop borrowing so heavily and “kicking the transportation can down the road” to future taxpayers. The gas tax should be allowed to increase at the rate of inflation. Weight-based and mileage-based revenue might be considered as fewer and fewer vehicles use gasoline and diesel. I am not interested in seeing toll roads anywhere in southeast Wisconsin.
Wittke: A strong infrastructure with a transportation network that has good roads and bridges is essential to the state’s economy. It is critical we work toward a long-term sustainable funding solution to meet these needs. Our current model relies too heavily on the gas tax. We cannot tax or borrow our way to a solution. While bonding is at its lowest level in a decade, I do not support an increase in borrowing and believe we need to continue to reduce our reliance on bonding to protect the impact on future generations.
I am an advocate of the plan advanced in the Assembly last session as a starting point in the discussion to formulate a long-term sustainable funding solution. The plan recommended decreases to the minimum markup and gas tax while shifting the primary funding source to a sales tax applied to gasoline. The shift in revenue source would generate additional funds for continuing to reduce our level of bonding. I believe all ideas should be in the discussion including the prospect of using tolling to self-fund our freeway system as a mechanism to shift state aids for local use. In addition, I am a strong supporter of initiatives to reduce waste and improve efficiency in the Department of Transportation’s contracting methods and service delivery.
Do you favor providing state funding to corporations as incentive to draw those to the state or to retain them?
Lehman: Yes, but not giant, unheard of giveaways like the $4 billion that Foxconn stands to get. Think of how many companies could have been helped to expand jobs if we had not gone overboard with Foxconn. Offering incentives of taxpayer dollars in the range of $200,000 or more for one job is insane. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimates that $2.8 billion of the incentives for Foxconn will come from EXISTING taxes, not from something Foxconn or its spinoffs will bring. After 15 years the taxpayers will still be out a billion dollars. And now Walker and the Republicans are lining up to pump similar dollars into Kimberly-Clark. Where does this “corporate welfare” end?
Wittke: Yes, I support using these tools for opportunities to bring new investment into the state or retain employers that have heavily invested in our communities. However, I believe the incentives should be used sparingly and the merits evaluated on an individual case by case basis. Wisconsin already offers an attractive business climate with a number of manufacturing and agricultural tax credits.
This is why I support the Foxconn deal as an example of how to apply these tools. There is potential for a $10B investment, creation of up to 13,000 jobs with average salary of $54K, and a projected $51B add to the state’s gross domestic product over 15 years. The incentive plan is a performance-based agreement that only allows tax credits when development and job creation benchmarks are met. In addition, environmental protections were strengthened and the project must comply with state and federal air, water quality, solid and hazardous waste standards. Business owners are telling me there is already an amazing impact on the District and we are seeing a much broader investment by the company statewide.
Do you think power has become too concentrated in the governor’s office?
Lehman: We do have a strong-governor system in Wisconsin. With a very strong veto pen. But when you at the same time have a legislature that is so compliant it is even worse. If at least one house of the legislature is controlled by the opposition party it drives everyone toward the middle, toward compromise and sanity. Similarly, if some units of the government—the Department of Natural Resources comes to mind—have independently, board-appointed heads, the taxpayers, the legislators and the stakeholders gain a stronger voice.
Wittke: No. The legislature is meant to be a co-equal branch of government. I support initiatives that ensure that this is the case. It is important that we have proper oversight of administrative rules. There was a recent example of this as the legislature halted an emergency rule the governor put in place regarding chronic wasting disease as over-burdensome and costly. I intend to operate under this standard if elected in November.
Outline your concerns and ideas for state prison reform:
Lehman: Former Gov. Tommy Thompson has recently admitted that he went too far with the “lock ‘em up”/truth in sentences/prison building movement during his time in office. Minnesota, a state about our size and demography, has half the folks in its state corrections facilities that we have. Corrections costs can be reduced dramatically with a stronger probation and parole emphasis for non-violent offenders and with strong treatment and diversion programs. The more we work to eliminate illiteracy and drug abuse and the better we treat mental illness before violations and arrest the more cost effective we will be.
Wittke: We have to address our current over-capacity and space issues with multiple solutions. As I meet with residents across the district, one thing I hear is that they want to feel safe in their communities and neighborhoods. They want violent criminals, habitual offenders and drug dealers incarcerated. I will support continued funding to modernize and/or add capacity to our existing system as evidenced in our recent space needs study. This alone does not solve the issue over the long-term.
I support finding the resources to invest in alternative programs and initiatives, where they are appropriate, that will address this issue in different ways. This includes programs designed to address mental illness before, during, and after an individual is in our criminal justice system. I like our efforts to use the Treatment, Alternatives, and Diversion program including drug treatment courts (2017 ACT 32 expanded to more counties, current funding of $5.8M). I am encouraged by the results we are seeing here in Racine County. Our last budget also increased funding for inmate rehabilitation and re-entry programs as a means to combat recidivism. More investment in worker training and work release programs will help address our over-capacity issue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.