Legislators mixed on special session on gun bills

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers wanted a special session on guns and gun violence, and he got his special session on Thursday — for a few seconds.
The state Assembly and Senate were gaveled in and quickly adjourned.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Evers calling a special session “was more about politics than anything else.”
“Gov. Evers knows that we won’t waver on protecting our Second Amendment rights, it’s a position our constituents overwhelmingly support,” Vos said in a statement. “The governor is choosing to focus on a partisan agenda that divides our state. I would rather focus on addressing the important issues that bring people together like suicide prevention, water quality and adoption.”
The two bills, one that would allow for a judge to temporarily remove guns from a home if certain “red flags” were identified and the other bill on universal background checks, have been viewed favorably in public polls.
In a Marquette University Law School poll released Oct. 23, “red-flag” laws that would allow police to take away guns from people who have been found by a judge to be a danger to themselves or others are supported by 81 percent and opposed by 12 percent. Eighty-one percent of respondents in households with a gun support such red-flag laws, as do 86 percent of those without a gun in the household. The Marquette poll’s margin of error is 4.2 percentage points.
Evers said Republicans “just told 80 percent of Wisconsinites and a majority of gun owners, ‘go jump in a lake,’ because they didn’t have the courage to take a vote, much less have a dialogue, on two bills about universal background checks and extreme risk protection orders that we know can save lives.”
“And they did so at their own peril because now Republicans have to go back to their districts and explain to their constituents why they refused to even do their jobs (Thursday),” Evers said in a statement.
Democrats want vote
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said the proposed bills “are common-sense, proven policies to address gun violence while still respecting due process and Second Amendment rights.”
“Gun violence is a major issue that impacts every corner of our state, and I was encouraged when Governor Evers called on the legislature to take action to reduce incidents of gun violence in Wisconsin,” Neubauer said in a statement. “Lives are at stake, while Republicans continue to play politics instead of acting.”
State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Somers, said he also was upset with the lack of a debate on the bills and said Republicans “ignored the call of the governor, of law enforcement and of 80% of Wisconsinites to take action and improve public safety.”
“As a former prosecutor, I have seen firsthand the need to support law enforcement with laws like criminal background checks that keep firearms out of the hands of felons and dangerous individuals,” McGuire said.
Republicans want current laws enforced
State Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Caledonia, said the current gun laws should be enforced instead of “creating more layers of restriction on law abiding gun owners won’t necessarily prevent crimes.”
“It is important for us to support the constitutional rights of citizens and support efforts to help those who struggle with mental health issues,” Wittke said in a statement. “We debated and passed important mental health legislation this week and I believe we need to keep working to provide citizens with treatment options to address the growing mental health challenges that often lead to tragic outcomes.”
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said both the state Assembly and Senate “indicated (the legislation) was a non-starter to begin with” and would have voted “no” on the bills.
“The way that bills were drafted, dealing with firearm confiscation without due process, and there’s issues with the ‘red flag’ law being constitutional or unconstitutional, universal background checks – not acceptable,” Wanggaard said. “We have a really good background system here in Wisconsin, one of the best in the country. And the problem is the bad guys don’t go through a background check.”
Wanggaard said he would like the Legislature to focus on issues, like mental health, which can play a role in gun violence.
“I think we can concentrate more on that instead of getting sidetracked with some of these other things,” Wanggaard said. “An inanimate object is not the issue. It’s what caused that individual to act out the way they did. And so the mental health issues I think are a huge problem that is plaguing everybody nationally.”