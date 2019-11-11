Legislators mixed on special session on gun bills

Evers said Republicans “just told 80 percent of Wisconsinites and a majority of gun owners, ‘go jump in a lake,’ because they didn’t have the courage to take a vote, much less have a dialogue, on two bills about universal background checks and extreme risk protection orders that we know can save lives.”

“And they did so at their own peril because now Republicans have to go back to their districts and explain to their constituents why they refused to even do their jobs (Thursday),” Evers said in a statement.

Democrats want vote

State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said the proposed bills “are common-sense, proven policies to address gun violence while still respecting due process and Second Amendment rights.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Gun violence is a major issue that impacts every corner of our state, and I was encouraged when Governor Evers called on the legislature to take action to reduce incidents of gun violence in Wisconsin,” Neubauer said in a statement. “Lives are at stake, while Republicans continue to play politics instead of acting.”