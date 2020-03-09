Legislators introduce grant program for body cameras

MADISON — State Reps. Tip McGuire, D-Somers, and Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, introduced a grant program Monday for law enforcement agencies to purchase or upgrade body cameras. The bill would also provide standards for the use of body camera purchases under the grant.

“Body cameras have a number of public safety benefits including increasing officer safety, providing evidence for trials, and increasing transparency between communities and law enforcement,” McGuire, a former prosecutor in both Kenosha and Milwaukee counties, stated in a news release.

“However, the upfront cost of body cameras is significant. This program would ensure that any municipality that wants the benefits of body cameras can access them.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LRB-5787 would create a grant of up to $1 million for law enforcement agencies to purchase or upgrade body cameras. The grants would be outright — not matching. The bill does not set limits on how much one agency could receive; that would be determined by the Wisconsin Department of Justice which would administer the program.

The bill requires that agencies receiving grants comply with best practices for body camera usage, including those prescribed in 2019 Wisconsin Act 108, which Gov. Tony Evers signed into law earlier this year.