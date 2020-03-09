You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Legislators introduce grant program for body cameras
0 comments
alert featured
Technology and law enforcement

Legislators introduce grant program for body cameras

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — State Reps. Tip McGuire, D-Somers, and Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, introduced a grant program Monday for law enforcement agencies to purchase or upgrade body cameras. The bill would also provide standards for the use of body camera purchases under the grant.

“Body cameras have a number of public safety benefits including increasing officer safety, providing evidence for trials, and increasing transparency between communities and law enforcement,” McGuire, a former prosecutor in both Kenosha and Milwaukee counties, stated in a news release.

“However, the upfront cost of body cameras is significant. This program would ensure that any municipality that wants the benefits of body cameras can access them.”

LRB-5787 would create a grant of up to $1 million for law enforcement agencies to purchase or upgrade body cameras. The grants would be outright — not matching. The bill does not set limits on how much one agency could receive; that would be determined by the Wisconsin Department of Justice which would administer the program.

The bill requires that agencies receiving grants comply with best practices for body camera usage, including those prescribed in 2019 Wisconsin Act 108, which Gov. Tony Evers signed into law earlier this year.

“Body cameras are a critical tool that can yield essential insights, transparency, and accountability in encounters between the public and law enforcement officers,” Neubauer stated. “This bill is designed to make it easier for police departments throughout Wisconsin to deploy this technology for the safety of everyone in our community.”

McGuire and Neubauer set a response deadline of noon March 16 for any of their fellow legislators that want to cosponsor the bill with them.

+1 
Thaddeus "Tip" McGuire

McGuire
+1 
Greta Neubauer, Assembly representative

Neubauer
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News