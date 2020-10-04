Legislative forum, other events planned this week for Mental Illness Awareness Week

RACINE – This week marks Mental Illness Awareness Week and as part of the week, the local NAMI chapter has several events planned, including a legislative forum, where candidates will be asked mental illness-related questions.

The online legislative forum will be held on Zoom and is available for people to watch live or watch the recorded version after the event.

Six legislative candidates are scheduled to attend. They include for District 62, Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Wind Point, and his challenger, Democrat August Schutz; for District 63, Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester and his challenger, Democrat Joel Jacobsen; and for District 66, Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, and her challenger, Republican Will Leverson.

The forum is scheduled to take place online from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83250153648?pwd=UVk2WnBBbzdpTVhJTmtSR0g0U1UzZz09

The Webinar ID is 832 5015 3648. The Passcode is 286439. You may also listen in at 312-626-6799. For the quick link, email nsmart@namiracine.org.

The Zoom meeting will also be live on the Nami Racine County’s Facebook page, pending no technical difficulties.