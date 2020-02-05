Legislation would create loan fund to help homeowners combat erosion

The bill is now being circulated for cosponsorship, will next get a bill number and then be assigned to a legislative committee.

State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, supports the bill.

“This was drafted in response to concerns raised by people who live just a few blocks from me along the lake. They are facing significant costs to make sure their homes don’t fall into the lake," she told The Journal Times.

Neubauer said the bill has bipartisan support and hopes to have it passed this legislative session, which is expected to end in March.

“We are going to see increased severe weather,” Neubauer continued, alluding to the threat of climate change. “We need to be building infrastructure that is resistant to that threat.”

Seeking federal aid

Damage to public infrastructure from the Jan. 10-12 storms, flooding and high waves is estimated at $6.45 million in Racine County — nearly all of that in the City of Racine — and more than $30 million for Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties combined.