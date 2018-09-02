RACINE — A little rain and fog didn’t stop the Indian Motorcycle Guinness World Record Ride, although it kept the numbers down.
The hope was that the ride, organized by Porcaro Indian Motorcycle of Racine and The Nash, 522 Sixth St., would break the world record for the number of Indian Motorcycles in one ride. With 107 bikes, they fell short of the record of 274, set last year by Indian Motorcycle of the Twin Cities in St. Paul, Minn.
Anthony Porcaro, a co-owner of Indian Motorcycle of Racine, said he wasn’t too concerned.
“We hope to break the record, but its not that big a deal,” said Porcaro on Friday.
Organizer Andrea Pierce said the weather was a factor. Many Wisconsin riders decided to stay home in order to keep dry and others had to help their families who were recovering from recent natural disasters across the state.
But riding the 10-mile route from Downtown Racine to the Wind Point Lighthouse on the back of her Indian motorcycle with her boyfriend, Ed Scharding, Pierce said the event was about more than a record.
“It was a beautiful sea of Indians,” she said. “It’s about the brotherhood.”
Raising funds and awareness
Saturday’s event was part of a four-day series of rides called the Legends Rally, organized to celebrate 115 years of Indian and Harley-Davidson motorcycles riding together.
Events included a ride on Thursday to the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, a Ditch Work Early ride on Friday to Lake Geneva and today, a bike blessing followed by a 115th Rally and Pub Crawl.
The riders’ fees raised money for Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, 1624 Yout St.
“Its another example of a local business giving to a local project,” said Veteran Outreach director Jeff Gustin. “Our program wouldn’t be here without that kind of support.”
Riders went on tours of the James A. Peterson Veteran Village in small groups after Saturday’s ride. Gustin said he hopes some of them will take the tiny-houses village concept back to their communities to help veterans.
Coast to coast
Porcaro, who drove a support van at the tail end of the Guinness ride, said he was amazed at how many people came out in spite of the rain, both riders and supporters who waved from the side of the road.
In the parking lot, they had bikes with plates from Pennsylvania, the Dakotas, Australia and Ontario, he said.
Tom Johansen and Linda Berry stopped by on their third annual cross-country tour, a tradition they began after buying their first Indian Motorcycle, brand new, in 2016.
The couple starts from home in Orangevale, Calif. In 2016 they rode to Maine, in 2017 they went to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and this year they plan on going to the 9/11 Memorial in New York City.
They said they visit monuments to fire responders, firefighters, war memorials and retired Huey helicopters on display across the country along their trip.
Johansen was in the Navy for 24 years. He served from 1970-76 and spent two years on the Kitty Hawk in Vietnam. Thirteen years later, he re-enlisted in the Reserves where he served in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Berry said that sometimes they’ll visit a memorial the locals don’t even notice is there.
For her, part of the thrill is seeing all the different cultures in different parts of the country.
“The people we meet, even though we’re all American, the cultures are different,” she said. “Every state has its own footprint.”
While it isn’t always fun (the couple was almost trapped in a snowstorm in Yellowstone National Park on their way to Racine), Berry said she loves the experience of riding.
“You’re one with everything,” she said. “You can smell it, you can feel it.”
By the end of this trip, she said, they’ll have put 80,000 miles on their bike.
