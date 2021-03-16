Legal hurdle cleared, Pfizer's facility in Pleasant Prairie can transport vaccines across 50 states

MADISON — On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Legislature cleared some federal red tape to allow Pfizer to use its Pleasant Prairie facility to transport COVID vaccines across the country.

The red tape in question regarded a requirement that "third-party logistics providers" need a state license in Wisconsin for certain kinds of transport, which would have slowed transporting vaccines from Pfizer's Pleasant Prairie plant to certain other states, including Missouri and California. The bill passed Tuesday effectively eliminates that issue.

According to a release from the Republican senators who authored the bill passed Tuesday — Van Wanggaard of Racine and Samantha Kerkman of Salem Lakes — Pfizer plans to use the Pleasant Prairie location as a hub to transport vaccines throughout the western United States. A similar plant in Kalamazoo, Mich., is to be used as the hub for the eastern U.S.

The release also said that "in anticipation of this bill, Pfizer has already increased employment by more than 20%."

Kerkman and Wanggaard cheered the economic boost made possible Tuesday.